If you’ve never checked out Holiday Nights at ZooMontana, this might be the year. It doesn’t take much of a pitch at my house. We pick a weekend early and plan everything else around it, because walking through those lights with the people I love is one of my favorite parts of the holiday season.

Now the rest of the country is noticing what Montana has. Holiday Nights has been nominated again in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice contest for best zoo lights, and it will take votes from across the state to move up the list.

Montana’s Holiday Nights Is Competing With the Biggest Zoos in the Country

This isn’t the first time Holiday Nights has made the national list. It finished fourth in 2023, and the Smithsonian has even stopped by for a visit.

The competition is steep. The Cincinnati Zoo’s display has won the category eight years in a row, and most of the zoos on the ballot sit in cities with more people than our entire state. I love that a display in Billings keeps landing on the same list, and I’d love even more to see Montana outvote them.

How Montanans Can Vote for Holiday Nights at ZooMontana

Voting is open now and closes Monday, November 30, at 9:59 a.m. MST. USA TODAY will announce the winners on December 3.

READ MORE: Billings’ ZooMontana Transforms Into a Dazzling Holiday Wonderland

You can vote for Holiday Nights here, and you can vote once a day until the contest closes. If you want to see who Montana is up against, the full list of zoo lights nominees is posted too.

Billings Holiday Nights Dates and Hours for 2026

This year’s event has more than 16 million lights to walk through. It runs Thursday through Sunday from November 27 to December 13, then nightly from December 16 to December 31. It’s closed Christmas Eve but open Christmas evening, a new addition this year. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the lights go out at 9 p.m.

The zoo is on South Shiloh Road in Billings, just off Interstate 90, so it’s an easy stop if you’re coming in from out of town. The Holiday Nights website has the full schedule and theme nights if you’re planning a trip around a specific date.

New Ticket Pricing Helps Montana Families Plan a Holiday Nights Trip

Tickets work differently in 2026. Each night is labeled Value, Classic, Peak, or Premium, and the price depends on which night you choose. The zoo says the setup is meant to make Holiday Nights more affordable for more families.

Here’s what I appreciate as someone who’s watched a Montana winter wreck a weekend plan: if the roads turn ugly or your schedule changes, you can exchange your ticket for another available night through your ticket account. That takes some of the risk out of buying ahead when you’re driving a bit of a distance to get here.

More S’mores Tents and Low Sensory Nights at ZooMontana

The zoo has also added more private s’mores tents this year for families who missed out on the popular weekends last time. A tent includes admission for five guests, plus supplies for ten s’mores and ten cups of hot chocolate. Igloo Island is a heated private igloo that seats 16 guests and includes admission for ten.

Low Sensory Nights are set for Monday, December 7, and Wednesday, December 16. The zoo says it will reduce the music, turn off strobing lights, limit attendance, and keep Christmas characters in designated areas, with Eagle Mount on hand to help.