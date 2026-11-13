If your freezer is stocked with elk or venison this fall, Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t have to include a turkey. A roast from this year’s hunt can bring the whole season to the holiday table, and I love the idea of a meal that comes from something people wait all year for.

Hunting and Thanksgiving already go together in my family. My brother-in-law heads out every Thanksgiving morning while dinner is in the oven, and he always gifts me jerky made from his hunt. We don’t serve wild game on Thanksgiving ourselves, but Christmas is a different story. There’s always a venison lasagna on the table as a side.

The timing works, too. Thanksgiving falls on November 26 this year, and Montana’s general deer and elk season runs October 24 through November 29, so plenty of hunters will still be out that weekend. Pheasant season opened October 10 and runs through January 1. Dates and rules change by species and hunting district, so check the current regulations before you head out.

Montana Elk Roast and Venison Give Thanksgiving Dinner a Local Twist

A roast or a favorite cut can make the holiday meal feel like your own, and pheasant can stand in for turkey if your family likes upland birds.

Wild game doesn’t cook like a grocery store roast, though. The meat is much leaner, so it dries out fast. Montana State University Extension’s wild game cooking tips suggest adding some fat or liquid while it cooks and trimming off the animal’s own fat first, since that fat is where a lot of the gamey flavor comes from.

For big game, the advice is medium heat and an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Going past that is how a good roast turns tough.

Plan ahead on thawing, too. Thaw frozen game in the refrigerator, and remember that a big roast can take a few days. When it’s time to eat, get it to the table hot. Game fat that’s gone lukewarm tastes greasy.

Montana Wild Game Safety Starts With Gloves and Clean Hands

How you handle the meat matters as much as how you cook it. If you’re cleaning birds, wear disposable latex or rubber gloves, then wash your hands, your tools, and your work surfaces when you’re done. An FWP veterinarian has also advised cooking meat thoroughly to 165 degrees.

READ MORE: Montana’s Thanksgiving Crash Rate Tops Most of the Country

Montana Chronic Wasting Disease Testing for Deer, Elk and Moose

If your deer, elk, or moose came from an area where chronic wasting disease is known to occur, the recommendation is to have the animal tested before you eat the meat. Don’t eat meat from an animal that tests positive.

There are some simple precautions for field dressing, too, including rubber gloves and eye protection.

Montana Hunters Can Share Extra Game Meat With Food Banks

If the freezer is fuller than your family can get through, there’s a way to put the extra on somebody else’s holiday table. Montana’s Hunters Against Hunger program lets hunters donate all or part of a legally harvested big game animal, and the meat goes to food pantries statewide. The program’s site lists the processors that take donations.

Share Your Montana Wild Game Thanksgiving Tradition

Maybe your family serves a venison roast every year, or pheasant has earned a spot beside the mashed potatoes. Ours is that Christmas lasagna. Tell us which wild game makes it onto your holiday menu and the story behind it.