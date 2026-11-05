Montana Millionaire Tickets Return After a Chaotic Launch

Montana Millionaire ticket sales will resume Thursday, November 12, at 6:30 a.m., after a technical failure disrupted the game’s first day. The Montana Lottery says it’s the same game with the same odds, but with more instant win prizes added. You can find game details at montanalottery.com.

My husband stood in line for a very long time on November 1 while everybody tried to sort out what was going on. It was our first year trying the game, and he was definitely a trooper.

Montana Millionaire Tickets From November 1 Are Still Valid for Every Drawing

If you bought a ticket on launch day, hold onto it. The lottery says every raffle ticket printed on November 1 and every instant win that came with it remain valid, and those tickets are good for all drawings. The lottery also added more instant wins to the game to ensure it meets the advertised odds.

What Happened When Montana Millionaire Sales Crashed on November 1

Sales opened at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, and players had been waiting in line for hours at stores across the state. For many Montanans, it’s an annual tradition, so nobody was in a hurry to give up their spot, including my husband.

The trouble started fast. The lottery first posted about technical issues around 5:59 a.m., just under 30 minutes after sales began. It later said the system had performance issues from the high volume of transactions happening at the same moment, and that instant win prizes were being awarded more often than intended. The lottery later identified three separate technical problems behind the disruption. This was also the first year Montana Millionaire sales ran on that system.

It helped to learn the frustration was statewide, and not everyone stayed grumpy. In Laurel, the crowd kept warm with coffee and muffins and even cheered on the early instant winners, according to a report from the rollout.

Montana Millionaire Instant Wins Far Exceeded the Advertised Odds

The numbers from that Sunday are hard to believe. Lottery officials suspended sales at about 11 a.m. Mountain Time, and by then 12,919 tickets had been purchased. Lottery director Bob Brown said 2,010 of them were instant winners. That works out to roughly one winner for every six tickets sold, compared with the intended odds of one in 74.

The lottery has promised to honor every one of those wins. That’s 991 tickets worth $100 each and 1,019 worth $500 each, for a combined $608,600. The lottery also plans to replenish the instant win prize pool so people who buy after sales resume still have a fair shot, and the system vendor is covering those added costs. Knowing how many winners the glitch produced makes those hours in line feel even longer in hindsight.

Montana Millionaire 2026 Drawing Dates and Prize Amounts

The drawing schedule has not changed. Quarter Million Monday is November 30, with one $250,000 prize. The Player’s Club drawing is December 28, with one $20,000 prize. Also on December 28, six $1 million grand prizes will be drawn.

Winning an instant prize does not take your ticket out of the main drawing, so you can win on the spot and still be in the running for a million dollars. Scanning your tickets into Player’s Club gives you a chance at the $20,000 prize.

How to Buy Montana Millionaire Tickets When Sales Restart

Tickets are $20 each, and this year’s game has 720,000 of them, which is 100,000 more than last year. Last year’s entire allocation sold out in just over six hours, so plan your morning accordingly. If my husband does decide to go back on Thursday, he’s getting a folding chair and a thermos.

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If you win an instant win coupon, the retailer has to scan its barcode so the lottery’s accounting is correct, according to the lottery’s news release. Keep your coupon and your ticket together until that’s done.