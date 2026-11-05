Billings Police Share Timeline of 9th Avenue Standoff

If you spent much of Wednesday wondering what was going on near 9th Avenue North, police have now released a full timeline of what happened.

According to a Billings Police Department media release, under case number C&O 26-73509, officers responded around 3:11 p.m. to a report of a reckless driver who crashed near 2005 6th Avenue North. Witnesses told police the suspect fled the vehicle on foot and began attempting to enter nearby residences, including trying to break through fences.

Man Enters Occupied Home on 9th Avenue North in Billings

Police say the suspect eventually entered a residence at 1912 9th Avenue North, which was occupied by three juveniles. According to police, he then armed himself with a knife and allegedly attempted to prevent the children from leaving.

All three juveniles escaped safely as officers arrived on scene. Police say none of the children were injured.

Billings SWAT and Hostage Negotiators Respond to the 9th Avenue North Home

Police say that when officers arrived, the suspect began barricading doors and windows and refused repeated commands to exit the residence. Officers established a perimeter, and the Billings Police Department SWAT Team, Hostage Negotiation Team, and Drone Team were activated.

According to police, hostage negotiators made numerous attempts to communicate with the suspect and bring the situation to a peaceful resolution. Police say he remained uncooperative, displayed knives through the windows, and continued barricading himself inside the home.

SWAT personnel initially deployed chemical agents into the residence, which police say did not result in the suspect’s surrender.

Fire Breaks Out Inside the Home During the Billings Standoff

Police say a short time later, a fire was started inside the residence, prompting an immediate response from the Billings Fire Department. Police did not say how the fire started.

As firefighters worked to contain the fire, police say the suspect emerged onto the roof armed with two knives. Less-lethal rounds were deployed, but according to police, he continued resisting officers and retreated back inside the residence. Officers continued working to resolve the situation safely and eventually deployed additional chemical agents.

At approximately 7:23 p.m., police say the suspect exited the residence and was taken into custody.

James Strand Faces Four Charges in Yellowstone County

Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old James Strand. Following medical treatment at a local hospital, Strand was remanded to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on the following charges:

Aggravated burglary

Obstructing a peace officer

Resisting arrest

Leaving the scene of an accident

The charges are allegations, and Strand is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. Police say the investigation remains active and additional charges may be filed.

Billings Police Thank Assisting Agencies and the Public

Billings Police extended its “heartfelt sympathy to the family for the loss of their home and the traumatic events they experienced…”

Police also recognized the coordination and professionalism of the officers, negotiators, SWAT personnel, and emergency responders who worked to bring the incident to a safe resolution. The department thanked its assisting agencies: the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Billings Fire Department, American Medical Response, and Montana Highway Patrol.

Police also thanked residents and members of the public who cooperated with emergency personnel, stayed clear of the scene, and gave first responders the space to manage the incident.

The department said it will release additional information as the investigation allows.