See How Yellowstone County Voted in the November 3 Election

Billings-area voters have made their picks, and the early numbers are in for the Senate race, the commissioner seat, the bond, the levy, and more. The county’s election report was timestamped 4:19 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, and lists 62,370 ballots cast. Keep in mind that these are unofficial results, not certified ones.

Yellowstone County Votes Favor Kurt Alme and Troy Downing

Republican Kurt Alme received 31,838 votes in Yellowstone County in the U.S. Senate race. Independent Seth Bodnar received 20,402 votes, Democrat Alani Bankhead received 8,137, and Libertarian Kyle Austin received 1,517.

Statewide, Alme declared victory Tuesday night, and Bodnar conceded just before midnight, and NBC Montana reported Alme projected to take the seat.

In the U.S. House 2nd District race, Republican Troy Downing led Yellowstone County with 34,901 votes. Democrat Brian Miller had 20,814, independent Michael D. Eisenhauer had 4,736, and Libertarian Patrick McCracken had 1,130.

Yellowstone County Supreme Court Race: Amy Eddy Leads Dan Wilson

Amy Eddy led Dan Wilson in the Montana Supreme Court Justice No. 4 contest in Yellowstone County, with 32,871 votes to Wilson’s 26,585.

Statewide, Montana Free Press reported that Eddy won the seat, and she will replace Associate Justice Beth Baker.

Voters also favored retaining all six judges listed in the report. “Yes” led in the retention questions for Linneweber, Souza, Cunningham, Zink, Carter and Walker.

Yellowstone County Legislative Races: Who’s Leading in Each District

The county results show these candidates leading in state legislative contests.

State Senate

District 18: Greg Kmetz

District 19: Chris Rindal

District 22: Daniel Zolnikov

District 23: Emma Kerr-Carpenter

District 25: Dennis Lenz

State House

District 35: Gary Parry

District 38: Greg Oblander

District 39: Kerri Seekins Crowe

District 40: Mike Vinton

District 42: Jeremiah Jabs

District 43: Larry Brewster

District 44: Katie Zolnikov

District 45: Denise Baum

District 46: Denise Joy

District 47: James Reavis

District 48: Curtis Schomer

District 49: Charlie Loveridge

District 50: Stewart Harris

District 51: Jodee Etchart

District 52: Stacy Zinn

District 53: Troy Charbonneau

District 54: Lee Deming

The closest of those is House District 48, where Republican Curtis Schomer led Democrat Tucker Colvin by just 18 votes, 1,709 to 1,691.

These figures reflect Yellowstone County votes only. They do not represent statewide totals for legislative districts that extend beyond the county.

Yellowstone County Commissioner Race: Chris White Holds the Lead

Republican Chris White led the Yellowstone County commissioner race with 36,354 votes. Democrat Danny Choriki had 22,604, and write-in candidates received 1,826 votes.

Other county offices on the report:

Clerk, recorder, auditor and surveyor: Republican Jeff Martin, 47,976 votes

Republican Jeff Martin, 47,976 votes Sheriff and coroner: Republican Kent O’Donnell, 39,094 votes, to Democrat Adam Chenoweth’s 21,567

Republican Kent O’Donnell, 39,094 votes, to Democrat Adam Chenoweth’s 21,567 County attorney and public administrator: Republican Scott Twito, 47,190 votes

Republican Scott Twito, 47,190 votes Superintendent of schools, assessor and treasurer: Republican Hank Peters, 47,377 votes

Yellowstone County Ballot Measures: Initiatives Lead, Bond and Levy Trail

Unofficial county results show “Yes” leading on Constitutional Initiatives 132 and 133 and Initiative 194.

Voters appeared to reject the general obligation bond, with 33,701 votes against and 26,515 in favor. The public safety levy also trailed, with 33,941 votes against and 26,527 in favor.

For the Billings School District 2 proposition, “For” led with 34,045 votes to 14,802 against.

Want to see every race for yourself? The county’s unofficial precinct results report has the full breakdown.

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