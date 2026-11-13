If you’ve driven along Curran Highway in North Adams recently, you may have spotted new ‘wrong way” signs. You might be wondering, “What good is a sign going to do?” I felt the same way at first—until I learned what they’re actually for.

Recently, vehicle fatalities have increased not only on Curran Highway but also on major highways across Massachusetts. One victim was Massachusetts State Trooper Kevin Trainor, who was killed in May while trying to stop a wrong-way driver in Lynnfield. Now, MassDOT is taking the next step to reduce fatalities caused by wrong-way drivers.

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What Devices Are Attached to the New ‘Wrong Way’ Sign?

The first thing that usually comes to mind is that it’s a flock camera reading your license plate. That’s not the case: according to Western Mass News, each wrong-way sign is surrounded by flashing LEDs, while an overhead camera monitors traffic in real time to capture vehicles traveling in the wrong direction.

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What Happens When a Camera Detects a ‘Wrong-Way’ Driver?

When the camera detects a driver traveling in the wrong direction, it works with the sensors to activate flashing LED warning lights and sound an alarm. The system also alerts the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and state police, enabling officials to respond quickly and helping prevent a potentially serious accident or loss of life.

Although the initiative is still in its early stages, officials say the completed multiyear effort will target more than 500 locations identified as high-risk for wrong-way drivers. I’ve seen fewer wrong-way crashes in this area since the cameras began alerting law enforcement immediately, according to my police scanner and crime radar app.