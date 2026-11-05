3 New England States Rank In Top 10 For College Students With Massachusetts At The Top

This is a pretty amazing fact that I’m about to share, Massachusetts friends and neighbors. Believe it or not, just under 4 million high school students are expected to graduate in 2027.

Two years ago, 2025 was the largest graduating class in history in the United States. That’s awesome! To help celebrate that fact, I thought this was something worthwhile to share with you.

Recently, non-profit organization SmileHub released a report regarding the best states in the country for college students. New England had a strong showing with 3 states landing in the top 10 alone!

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Not only that, but one of those states was slotted at the top spot. Can you guess which New England destination was Number One? Let’s start by getting some insight into how SmileHub arrived at the final results.

The SmileHub team compared the 50 states against 28 key metrics such as the quality of universities, the most and least students per capita, the number of nightlife options per capita, the highest earning potential for college grads, etc.

Before we honor the best states for college students, let’s spotlight the states that could have done a lot better, according to SmileHub.

The 10 Worst States For College Students In 2026:

West Virginia Montana Alaska Arkansas Mississippi South Carolina Hawaii Tennessee Louisiana Kansas

And now, for the flipside of the coin.

The 10 Best States For College Students In 2026:

Massachusetts New York Illinois Rhode Island California Connecticut Utah Texas Pennsylvania North Dakota

Willya look at that? Three New England states in the top 10! And of course, first place for the Commonwealth! Excellent job, everyone. BTW, the other 3 New England states all landed in the middle or toward the end of the pack.

Vermont was the next highest after Connecticut, landing at #26. Then, New Hampshire made the list at #38. Finally, Maine shows up at #40. For the full rankings, please visit SmileHub’s website here.