Portage's HomeGoods Could Be Getting a Major Upgrade

We all seem to be having the same reaction to this news– we’re excited, but our wallets are nervous. Could a new and bigger HomeGoods store be coming to the Kalamazoo area? We hope the rumors are true!

Is H omeGoods Planning a Move to West Main?

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I saw a post from local realtor Jen Hoffman shared Monday, November 2, which broke the news of the big shakeup that could in store for Southwest Michigan shoppers. Jen claims her inside source is none other than the Portage HomeGoods cashier themselves,

I jokingly asked the cashier, ‘So… when are you guys opening a bigger store?’ Friends. GREAT NEWS. They’re moving to the old DSW location on West Main

Now, I haven’t seen anything official from the folks at HomeGoods, but I’m hopeful this news is legitimate.

I mean, it makes sense! The Portage store at the corner of Kilgore and Westnedge is currently the Kalamazoo area’s only HomeGoods location, and it’s seriously cramped. If you’ve ever been inside one of these stores, you know they’re not exactly known for their wide-open aisles or minimalist displays.

At this point, shopping there feels like you’re being physically assaulted by throw pillows and bathroom caddies at every turn.

I did take a look at the Maple Hill Pavilion’s current tenant lineup and leasing information, which is managed by Georgia-based property company Pinnacle. The former DSW showroom (Suite S) is still listed as “available”, but their site may not show the most current information.

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Former DSW, Maple Hill Pavilion, Kalamazoo – Google Maps

As I said, I’m still hopeful! And the fact that there’s already a Marshalls store right next door, which is also under the TJX Companies umbrella, only adds fuel to the fire.

According to Jen’s conversation with the HomeGoods cashier, the alleged new store location on West Main is expected to open as early as May 2027.