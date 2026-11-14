Over the last few days, you may have come across a Facebook event page promoting a Noah Kahan concert at the L.L.Bean flagship store in Freeport, supposedly scheduled for June 12, 2027.

Sounds pretty exciting, right? Unfortunately, there’s one big problem: The event is completely fake.

Hundreds of people responded to the Facebook event, marking themselves as either “interested” or “going.” There was even a phony Eventbrite link where people could supposedly purchase tickets.

One of the biggest red flags? Noah Kahan already has a concert scheduled in Buffalo, New York, that very same night!

Read More: 10 Artists Who Have Never Plaed Bangor, Maine, But Should

And considering just how popular the Vermont-born singer has become, it’s easy to see how people might get excited about the possibility of seeing him perform right here in Maine.

Kahan recently made history with four consecutive sold-out shows at Boston’s Fenway Park in 2026. He’s also scheduled to return to Fenway for six shows in 2027, after adding two additional dates due to overwhelming demand.

We reached out to L.L.Bean, and they immediately responded, confirming that this is not an authorized L.L.Bean event.

The company also reported the fraudulent event to both Facebook and Eventbrite.

L.L.Bean added that anyone who made a purchase through the fake event page should contact their bank or credit card company as soon as possible.

This is also a good reminder that you should be careful when clicking on links shared through social media, especially when they’re connected to concert tickets, giveaways, or events that seem too good to be true.

Fake event pages can look surprisingly convincing. Scammers may use familiar business names, popular artists, convincing graphics, and links that look like legitimate ticketing websites to get people to hand over their money or personal information.

Before purchasing tickets, always check the artist’s official website, the venue’s website, and authorized ticket sellers to confirm that the event actually exists.

And remember, just because hundreds of people clicked “Interested” or “Going” doesn’t mean an event is real!

If you happened to see the Noah Kahan event pop up in your Facebook feed, hopefully you didn’t fall for it. It’s always better to double-check before clicking that purchase button!