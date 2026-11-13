As the days get shorter, it’s a good time to remind pedestrians and drivers about how to coexist safely.

Maine Pedestrians and Drivers Must Work Together to Keep Everyone Safe

This topic hits home with me because I drive to work early in the morning, when people are out walking before dawn.

More than once, I’ve encountered pedestrians in dark clothing with few or no reflectors to signal their presence to drivers.

Drivers also have responsibilities, as was proven by a fatal crash earlier this week when a driver struck a bicyclist in Pittsfield.

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility, so drivers and pedestrians have to work together.

Safety Tips for Maine Pedestrians Who Often Walk on Dark, Rural Roads

The National Traffic Highway Safety Commission offers several tips for pedestrians:

Follow the rules of the road

Walk on sidewalks when they’re available. If there’s no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from the vehicles as possible.

Use crosswalks when available and don’t cross mid-block.

Look both ways before crossing the street and make sure the drivers can see you.

Wear bright, reflective clothing and/or have visible lights to alert drivers to your presence.

Watch for vehicles entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots.

Be alert to others’ movements, whether they’re in a vehicle or on a bicycle.

Make eye contact with drivers whenever possible and wait for a clear, complete stop before crossing the street.

I would add another suggestion to build on that last tip: Don’t assume drivers can see you just because you’re standing or walking in a crosswalk.

Being a Responsible Driver Means Keeping Maine Pedestrians Safe

Drivers also have a responsibility to keep pedestrians safe on the roads.

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Here are a few suggestions from the NHTSA:

Slow down because speeding endangers drivers and pedestrians.

Keep your eyes moving and look for pedestrians everywhere.

Minimize blind spots and remember to check them.

Use extra caution at night or in bad weather.

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.

Watch for pedestrians when turning, especially if you’re turning right on a red light.

Never pass a vehicle stopped at a crosswalk.

Follow the speed limit, including the slower limits in school zones.

Watch for pedestrians when backing up. Look around instead of relying only on your backup camera.

I would add that drivers need to minimize distractions. Put the phone down and pay attention when you’re behind the wheel.

According to the Maine Department of Transportation, 182 crashes this year have involved pedestrians.

8 of those have been fatal.

If we all work together, maybe we can get those numbers down in 2027.