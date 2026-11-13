There is an artform to taking a moment to pause and breathe when you are upset about something. A minute of reflection can often keep us from making regrettable mistakes in the heat of the moment.

Read More: Bangor, Maine Woman Charged After Knife Incident On Summer Street

Case in point, this incident that took place on Thursday morning at the Bangor Police Department.

Bangor PD says it all started just after 11:30 AM, when the School Resource Officer, Gerardo Mendoza, went to meet with a man named Gerald Vilardi from Bucksport, at the Bangor Police Station on Main Street.

The men planned to meet and speak about an incident that had occurred early in the morning at a nearby Bangor School, which had left Vilardi quite upset.

Download the WWMJ Mobile App Now

Distracted by his emotions, authorities say Vilardi made some mistakes of judgment which ultimately resulted in his arrest, starting with where and how he chose to park his vehicle.

“When Vilardi arrived at the station, he parked diagonally across two handicap parking spaces. During the conversation, Vilardi became belligerent and disorderly in the Police Department lobby. He was taken into custody and taken to Penobscot County Jail.”

Vilardi’s car was towed after he was cited for parking in a spot without the proper plate or placard displayed.

Following his arrest, he was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Refusal to Submit to Arrest or Detention.

Read More: Waldo County Man Dies In Pittsfield Bicycle Hit-and-run

We get it, people are stressed out about a lot of things these days. But taking a moment to calm down and focus your energy on addressing situations rather than reacting to them instantaneously could mean the difference between driving off in your own car after filing a complaint and watching your ride get towed from behind bars.

Good luck out there. May calmer heads prevail.