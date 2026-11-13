Success in high school sports isn’t always measured by wins, goals, or championships. Sometimes, the greatest recognition comes from the way an athlete plays the game and the respect they show along the way.

Ten Aroostook County high school soccer players have been named recipients of the 2026 Butch Shaw Awards, an honor recognizing outstanding soccer players who demonstrate the sportsmanship and respect that have long been part of the game’s tradition in northern Maine.

Presented by the Northern Maine Board of Approved Soccer Officials, the awards recognize five girls and five boys from across Aroostook County.

2026 Butch Shaw Award Recipients

Girls

Lilly Burtt – Central Aroostook

Madisyn Cyr – Wisdom

Emma Soucy – Wisdom

Reece Doucette – Fort Kent

Ava Ezell – Houlton

Boys

Dominic Cyr – Fort Kent

Bodey McPherson – Presque Isle

Drew Lamereau – Easton

Levi Cole – Fort Fairfield

Cooper Willard – Houlton

For these ten athletes, the recognition goes beyond what they accomplished during the fall soccer season. The award reflects the importance of competing with respect, displaying good sportsmanship, and representing their schools and communities in a positive way.

The Man Behind the Award

The Butch Shaw Award carries a history that stretches back four decades, honoring a man whose influence on Aroostook County athletics extended well beyond the sidelines.

Clyde “Butch” Shaw, a native of Mars Hill, joined the Northern Maine Board of Approved Soccer Officials in 1972. He was among the early officials helping establish soccer as the sport grew in popularity among middle and high school students throughout the County.

Shaw was also a well-known and respected varsity basketball and baseball coach at Presque Isle High School.

His approach to athletics was built around three words that became his motto:

“Hustle, Pride, Defense.”

But beyond competition and performance, Shaw believed that respect and good sportsmanship were essential qualities for every athlete, coach, and official.

In July 1985, Shaw was diagnosed with leukemia. He passed away that October, leaving behind a legacy that would continue to influence generations of County athletes.

The following fall, in 1986, the Northern Maine Board of Approved Soccer Officials established the Butch Shaw Soccer Award in his memory.

The award was created to recognize outstanding soccer players who exemplify the same qualities Shaw valued throughout his life.

His family’s connection to local athletics also continues today. His son, Ryan Shaw, serves as the boys soccer coach at Easton High School. Shaw’s daughter is Erica McCrum.

A Legacy That Continues

Forty years after the award was established, its message remains just as important.

High school sports provide plenty of opportunities to celebrate championships, individual achievements, and memorable performances. The Butch Shaw Award recognizes something that can be just as meaningful: the character an athlete brings to competition.

For the ten players selected in 2026, their names now become part of a tradition that has honored generations of Aroostook County soccer players.

Congratulations to all ten recipients of the 2026 Butch Shaw Awards for representing their schools, teammates, and communities with pride and sportsmanship.