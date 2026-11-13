The “Maine” singer is no stranger to selling out America’s most famous ballpark, but this is still a new record for him.

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Credit: Jordan Verge

Noah Kahan has sold out six shows at Boston’s Fenway Park on May 29-30, June 1-2 and June 21-22, 2027, as part of his “The Last of the Bugs World Tour.”

All 24 North American dates have sold out, with more than 1 million tickets sold across that leg of the tour.

The tour begins April 24 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, and visits stadiums across the United States and Canada before heading to Europe and the United Kingdom, including three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Tiny Habits will open all six Fenway shows, with Buffalo Traffic Jam joining May 29-30 and Remi Wolf appearing on the four June dates.

Kahan first headlined Fenway Park with two sold-out shows on July 18 and 19, 2024, as part of his “We’ll All Be Here Forever” tour.

He returned July 7, 8, 10, and 11, 2026, for “The Great Divide” tour, becoming the first artist to sell out a four-show run at the ballpark.

Credit: Jordan Verge

Credit: Jordan Verge

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And there you have it! Kahan has gone from two sold-out Fenway shows in 2024 to four in 2026 and now six scheduled for 2027.

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