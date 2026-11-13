Ski-son’s Greetings!

Time to start thinking about hitting the slopes! Find out when your favorite opens.

Even though we haven’t even made it to Thanksgiving yet, before you know it, the 2026-2027 ski season will be underway in the state of Maine. In fact, the folks at Sunday River and Sugarloaf will be blowing snow very soon, so it won’t be long now before the mountains start looking like winter wonderlands again.

Read More: Take Maine’s Magical Polar Express Christmas Train Ride

One of the many advantages of living in the state of Maine is getting to experience all four seasons. Yes, the weather isn’t always so much fun in the winter, and those cold temperatures can sometimes make us want to stay inside, but if you love the outdoors, Maine has some of the best skiing around. Our mountains offer something for everyone, whether you’re an experienced skier looking for your next big run or someone who simply enjoys spending a day outside in the snow.

With another winter season right around the corner, ski resorts across the state are getting cranked up and ready to welcome everyone back for another year of snowy adventures.

When you dig out the boots and poles and start getting ready for more exciting winter adventures on the trails, you’ll probably want to know when your favorite Maine ski resort plans to open. Here are the anticipated opening dates to help you start planning your first trip of the season.

2026-2027 Maine Ski Resort Opening Dates

Big Moose Mountain — December 26

Black Mountain of Maine — December 26

Camden Snow Bowl — December 18

Lost Valley — December 05

Mt. Abram — December 19

Mt. Jefferson — December 26

New Hermon Mountain— December 18

Pleasant Mountain — December 04

Saddleback — December 04

Sugarloaf — November 20

Sunday River — November 15

OnTheSnow is a helpful website that breaks down all things skiing, including mountain conditions and season updates.

Enjoy our beautiful Maine winters on the slopes. Happy trails!