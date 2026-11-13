Gardens Aglow Returns to Maine This Saturday With 750,000+ Holiday Lights!

It’s almost time to hit the road for one of Maine’s most magical holiday traditions!

If you’re looking for an unforgettable holiday adventure, a trip to Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay should be near the top of your to-do list. And there’s no time to waste because Gardens Aglow officially returns this Saturday, November 14!

Now celebrating its 11th dazzling year, Gardens Aglow has become an annual tradition for thousands of families throughout Maine and New England. If you’ve never experienced this spectacular holiday light show, this is the perfect year to make some memories!

If you’re looking to branch out and try something completely different this Thanksgiving and Christmas season, this one-of-a-kind event is an experience you won’t soon forget.

Gardens Aglow, held at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, is bringing back its popular self-guided walking experience, complete with brand-new routes and paths to explore.

Read More: CP Holiday Train Returns To Hermon & Greenville, Maine Thgis Month

Visitors can bask in the glow of more than 750,000 dazzling LED lights woven throughout 14 acres of central gardens, featuring a new, reimagined design.

In addition to two of the gardens’ popular trolls, visitors will discover an enchanting forest filled with mushrooms and shooting stars. It’s a spectacular opportunity to experience one of New England’s brightest and most impressive holiday light displays!

Want to beat the crowds and save a little money? Consider visiting during the Early Bird dates before Thanksgiving.

The event runs Thursdays through Sundays, November 14 through January 3, with additional select dates.

Here is how the ticket prices break down:

Adults: $21

Seniors (65+): $18

Children (ages 3–17): $12

Family (2 adults and 2 children): $54

Children under 3: Free

All tickets must be purchased in advance.

Arrival times are available at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Please keep in mind that Gardens Aglow will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

Parking is limited, so organizers encourage visitors to carpool with family and friends.

Also, be sure to check out BoothbayLights.com for information about other regional events and local businesses participating during Gardens Aglow.

Don’t wait! Get your tickets for the amazing Gardens Aglow experience right here