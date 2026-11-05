Bangor, Maine Teen On Electric Motorcycle Arrested After Chase Through City Streets

A teen faces multiple charges after a police pursuit that began on Union Street in Bangor.

Bangor, Maine Teenager Led a Police Pursuit Through City Streets on an Electric Motorcycle

Christopher Charles, 19, of Bangor, was arrested on Thursday morning, November 5.

Bangor Police Officer Grenier saw a black electric motorcycle traveling inbound on Union Street at approximately 6:46 a.m.

Bangor, Maine Police Arrest a Motorcycle Driver That Eluded Them the Day Before

Bangor Police spokesperson Katy England says it was the same motorcycle Grenier tried to pull over the day before, but the driver fled, and he couldn’t locate the bike.

On Thursday, Grenier activated his lights and pulled behind the motorcycle.

Once again, the rider fled, leading to a brief chase through side streets, including the motorcycle cutting through a wooded area.

Other officers had responded to the incident and located Grenier and the bike on Main Street.

The pursuit continued until officers stopped the motorcycle on Farm Road.

Bangor, Maine 19-Year-Old Charged After a Police Pursuit of His E-Motorcycle

Christopher Charles was taken into custody and charged with:

Operating without a license

Refusing to stop for a law enforcement officer

Eluding an officer

We’ll update this story as more details become available.