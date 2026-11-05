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Soccer

Gold Balls On The Line: Maine High School Soccer Crowns Five Champions Saturday

By Chris Popper,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jWYqw_1GnvVvHU00

Gold balls will be awarded this Saturday, November 7th as the Maine High School Soccer Champions will be crowned in Classes, A, B, C, D and 8-Person!

Here are the sites, teams playing and when they are scheduled. Best of luck to everyone!

Class A – Kennebunk High School.

  • Boys 11 a.m. – #1 Thornton Academy vs. # 2 Brunswick
  • Girls 1:30 p.m. #1 Scarborough vs. #1 Camden Hills

Class B – Cameron Stadium (Bangor)

  • Boys 11 a.m. – #1 John Bapst vs. #1 Yarmouth
  • Girls 1:30 p.m. – #1 John Bapst vs. #1 Cape Elizabeth

Class C – Lewiston High School

  • Boys 11 a.m. – #1 Hall-Dale vs. #3 Fort Kent
  • Girls 1:30 p.m. – #1 Maranacook vs. #2 Fort Kent

Class D – Messalonskee High School

  • Boys 11 a.m. – #1 Madawaska vs. #1 Monmouth Academy
  • Girls 1:30 p.m. #1 Penobsot Valley vs. #1 Monmouth Academy

8-Player – Skyway Elementary Presque Isle

  • Boys 11 a.m. – #2 Wisdom vs. #3 Telstar
  • Girls 1 p.m. – #1 Wisdom vs. #2 Bangor Christian

Tickets to Championship Saturday may be purchased online HERE. Tickets are $12.00 for adults and $6.00 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at the gates, using credit or debit cards. Cash will NOT be accepted.

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