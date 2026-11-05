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Soccer
Gold Balls On The Line: Maine High School Soccer Crowns Five Champions Saturday
By Chris Popper,6 days ago
Gold balls will be awarded this Saturday, November 7th as the Maine High School Soccer Champions will be crowned in Classes, A, B, C, D and 8-Person!
Here are the sites, teams playing and when they are scheduled. Best of luck to everyone!
Class A – Kennebunk High School.
- Boys 11 a.m. – #1 Thornton Academy vs. # 2 Brunswick
- Girls 1:30 p.m. #1 Scarborough vs. #1 Camden Hills
Class B – Cameron Stadium (Bangor)
- Boys 11 a.m. – #1 John Bapst vs. #1 Yarmouth
- Girls 1:30 p.m. – #1 John Bapst vs. #1 Cape Elizabeth
Class C – Lewiston High School
- Boys 11 a.m. – #1 Hall-Dale vs. #3 Fort Kent
- Girls 1:30 p.m. – #1 Maranacook vs. #2 Fort Kent
Class D – Messalonskee High School
- Boys 11 a.m. – #1 Madawaska vs. #1 Monmouth Academy
- Girls 1:30 p.m. #1 Penobsot Valley vs. #1 Monmouth Academy
8-Player – Skyway Elementary Presque Isle
- Boys 11 a.m. – #2 Wisdom vs. #3 Telstar
- Girls 1 p.m. – #1 Wisdom vs. #2 Bangor Christian
Tickets to Championship Saturday may be purchased online HERE. Tickets are $12.00 for adults and $6.00 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at the gates, using credit or debit cards. Cash will NOT be accepted.