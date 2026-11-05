Gold Balls On The Line: Maine High School Soccer Crowns Five Champions Saturday

Gold balls will be awarded this Saturday, November 7th as the Maine High School Soccer Champions will be crowned in Classes, A, B, C, D and 8-Person!

Here are the sites, teams playing and when they are scheduled. Best of luck to everyone!

Class A – Kennebunk High School.

Boys 11 a.m. – #1 Thornton Academy vs. # 2 Brunswick

Girls 1:30 p.m. #1 Scarborough vs. #1 Camden Hills

Class B – Cameron Stadium (Bangor)

Boys 11 a.m. – #1 John Bapst vs. #1 Yarmouth

Girls 1:30 p.m. – #1 John Bapst vs. #1 Cape Elizabeth

Class C – Lewiston High School

Boys 11 a.m. – #1 Hall-Dale vs. #3 Fort Kent

Girls 1:30 p.m. – #1 Maranacook vs. #2 Fort Kent

Class D – Messalonskee High School

Boys 11 a.m. – #1 Madawaska vs. #1 Monmouth Academy

Girls 1:30 p.m. #1 Penobsot Valley vs. #1 Monmouth Academy

8-Player – Skyway Elementary Presque Isle

Boys 11 a.m. – #2 Wisdom vs. #3 Telstar

Girls 1 p.m. – #1 Wisdom vs. #2 Bangor Christian

Tickets to Championship Saturday may be purchased online HERE. Tickets are $12.00 for adults and $6.00 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at the gates, using credit or debit cards. Cash will NOT be accepted.

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