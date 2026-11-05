Maine's 2nd District Race Heads To Ranked-choice Tabulation Despite Dunlap's Concession

Matthew Dunlap has conceded the 2nd Congressional race to Paul LePage, but Maine’s Secretary of State says officials will hold ranked-choice tabulations on Monday.

Maine Will Use Ranked Choice Tabulations to Decide the 2nd Congressional District Winner

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says ranked-choice tabulation is necessary because neither candidate achieved a majority of first-choice votes cast on Election Day.

Voters cast 341,248 ballots in the 2nd Congressional District race.

170,263 people voted for Paul LePage, while 164,845 voted for Matthew Dunlap.

123 votes went to write-in candidates, and 6,017 were blank, with no candidate chosen.

Since no candidate received more than 50% of the total ballots cast, the ranked choice tabulation is necessary.

Maine’s 2nd District Ranked Choice Tabulations to Begin on Monday, Despite Concession

WABI-TV reports Matthew Dunlap conceded the race on Monday and congratulated LePage on his victory.

Despite the concession, Secretary of State Bellows says the ranked choice process is still required by law.

Those tabulations are scheduled to begin on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the Maine Department of Public Safety Headquarters building in Augusta.

The public can view the tabulations on the Secretary of State’s YouTube page.

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Ranked choice tabulations happen in rounds, with the lowest-ranked candidate eliminated from each round until only two candidates remain.

The candidate who receives the majority (more than 50%) of the votes in the final round will be declared the winner.

Maine’s 2nd Congressional District Includes 10 Counties

Maine 2nd Congressional District includes 10 counties:

Androscoggin

Aroostook

Franklin

Hancock

Oxford

Penobscot

Piscataquis

Somerset

Waldo

Washington

At over 27,000 square miles, it is the largest district east of the Mississippi River.

We’ll update this story as more details become available.