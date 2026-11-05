Bangor And Brewer Veterans Day: Pancake Breakfast, Parade, Ceremonies

Veterans Day is coming up next Wednesday November 11th, and there are a number of way the you can help to honor veterans along with many ways in which veterans are being celebrated by businesses across Maine.

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In the Bangor/Brewer, there’s everything from a pancake breakfast and parade to discounts at local shops and eateries.

What’s Happening And When?

Breakfast:

Things kick off at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer with the Bangor Breakfast Rotary Club’s Annual “All-You-Can-Eat Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast. Veterans eat free, but for the rest of us it’s just $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. The breakfast will run from 7 AM to 10 AM, and wraps up right in time for the Veterans Day Parade (more on that in a moment.) All the proceeds they collect from the breakfast go to Bangor Breakfast Rotary Charities.

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Parades and Community Observances:

The Bangor High School JROTC will once again host a Veterans Day Parade the will travel from Vista Way in Brewer across the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge into Downtown Bangor. That will kick off at 10:15 AM and go till noon.

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Following the Veterans Day Parade, there will be a ceremony to commemorate Maine’s Korean War Veterans featuring the playing of Taps and the Marine Color Guard. This will take place at the Korean War Memorial at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Bangor at 12:30 PM.

After that, at 1 PM at the Cole Land Transportation Museum (405 Perry Road in Bangor) they will have another ceremony to honor veterans. That will conclude at 2:30 PM.

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Folks are welcome to make their way to St. John’s Episcopal Church (225 French Street, Bangor) for another veterans commemoration called “America at War in the 21 Century.” It will feature music, poetry and guest speakers, that will take place at 3 PM.

Musical Tributes/ Concerts

There will be two special tributes to honor America and her veterans this weekend.

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra is teaming up the actor/author/champion for veterans, Gary Sinise, and the Lt. Dan Band will play two shows at the Collins Center for the Arts. The shows will include music and a book sale of Sinise’s new book, with the proceeds going back into his foundation to help veterans.

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The shows will be at 7 PM Saturday 11/7 night and at 1 PM on Sunday 11/8 afternoon.

There will also be a concert at the Gracie Theater on the campus of Husson University in Bangor. Veterans can get into the “Bruce in the USA” Tribute for free with their military ID. That show will start at 7 PM as well/.

Free Meals & Discounts For Veterans

Many area local and national restaurants and stores will be offering veterans and active military discounts on food and sale items on Wednesday.

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It’s important that you call ahead to check if the offer is a dine-in or drive through only, if it requires a membership card or coupon, and what times the offer will run. The it’s usually as easy as showing a military ID and you’re good to go.

Some of the businesses offering specials or discounts include Dunkin, Starbucks, McDonalds, Burger King, Wendy’s, Olive Garden, Buffalo Wild Wings, Denny’s, Chili’s, Chick-fil-et, Texas Roadhouse, Applebee’s and Taco Bell.

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Other companies such as FedEx, UPS, T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Sports Clips and the Dollar General also offer discounts to veterans on Veterans Day.

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If you’re looking for more information about special Veterans Day meal specials and freebies, there is a list online. You can access it through this site by clicking here.

Make sure you stop to thank a veteran next Wednesday (and whenever you see them out and about).

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To our veteran listeners and readers, we appreciate you. Thank you for your service.