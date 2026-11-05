Troy Jackson Defends His Love for Boba Tea in Viral Clip

This short clip is making the rounds online following the senator-elect’s win on Tuesday.

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A video of Maine Senator-elect Troy Jackson defending his enjoyment of boba tea is spreading online after the Democrat defeated Republican Sen. Susan Collins in Tuesday’s election.

The response follows a September campaign ad showing Jackson sipping the drink while addressing Republican attack ads.

Commentators from both parties criticized the original video, with some questioning whether it fit his image as a working-class logger.

In the response shared Wednesday on X by campaign aide Dan Gottlieb, Jackson explained that he drinks boba tea simply because he likes it.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts responded on X, writing, “Can’t wait to have Boba tea with Troy in the Senate.”

Gottlieb shared the clip with the caption, “They’re calling it the Boba Bounce.”

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And there you have it! A small moment from Jackson’s campaign has found new life online following his Senate victory.

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