🤫 Discover Maine's Best-Kept Secret: This Tiny Town Deserves WAY More Love!

Quiet, quaint, and totally worth the trip! America’s underrated town you need to put on your radar.

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When it comes to undiscovered gems, Maine has plenty of them! Sure, OOB, Portland and Bar Harbor get most of the attention, but when Love Exploring put together a list of the most underrated towns in the United States, their pick for the 207, was an inspired one.

Stonington, Maine is trip well worth making for a fun, quiet getaway. First things first…to get there, you have to cross a pretty infamous bridge.

The Deer Isle Bridge, is a brightly colored suspension bridge connecting mainland Maine, with Deer Isle. It has swooping cables for support, which is part of what makes it so unique.

The first thing you notice is that it looks like a giant on-ramp when you enter. Then, it is basically like driving up, and then down a scary hill. Also, for a bridge of that size, it is very narrow.

Read More: When Will Bangor-Brewer’s Chamberlain Bridge Return To Two Lanes?

The voyage over the bridge is all worth it, because when you finally hit Stonington, you will find a creative spot, packed with artists’ studios and galleries, and there’s an iconic opera house for live music and theater.

Foodies will be satisfied, because fresh Maine lobster is priority one there, plus you can eat it while looking over the bay.

It’s a small town, with just over a thousand residents, but a place so small, it has a ton of personality. The harbor is buzzing with lobster boats hauling in the day’s catch, seagulls squawking for scraps, and salty air that is impossible not to enjoy.

Take a stroll on the narrow streets and you’ll walk past charming 19th-century homes, tiny shops, and small cafés where you get the ultimate cozy vibe, kinda like you are in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Stonington is also a nature lover’s dream. Rugged cliffs, pine-scented forests, and a cluster of tiny islands just offshore make it perfect for kayaking, hiking, or just gazing out at the water.

I have been there several times, and always enjoy visiting Stonecutters Restaurant. Its casual, fun and perfect for seafood lovers, and for those who enjoy an adult beverage or two. Comes with a great view too!