Did You Know The Rock Once Wrestled in Bangor, Maine?

One of the most recognizable people on the planet has performed in our Queen City of the East.

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Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrestled at the Bangor Auditorium on Dec. 10, 1997, during a nontelevised World Wrestling Federation event with a reported attendance of 3,709.

The company changed its name to World Wrestling Entertainment in May 2002 and began branding itself simply as WWE in April 2011.

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Listed in event records as Rocky Maivia, the reigning Intercontinental champion teamed with fellow Nation of Domination members Faarooq, Kama Mustafa and D’Lo Brown.

Although the records use his original wrestling name, Johnson had already begun performing as The Rock earlier that year.

The group defeated Los Boricuas, consisting of Savio Vega, Miguel Perez, Jesus Castillo and Jose Estrada, in an eight-man tag team match.

Johnson had become champion two days earlier in Portland, when “Stone Cold” Steve Austin forfeited the title after refusing an ordered rematch.

Two other recognizable wrestling stars also competed that night, with The Undertaker defeating Hunter Hearst Helmsley, better known as Triple H, in a casket match.

The December 1997 event remains Johnson’s only documented wrestling match in Bangor.

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And there you have it! Back in December 1997, The Rock stepped into the ring at the Bangor Auditorium during the early years of his WWF career.

Were you there, or do you remember attending another wrestling event in Bangor? We’d love to hear from you! Feel free to join the conversation by messaging us on the app.