Three More County Soccer Teams Chase Regional Championships Wednesday

Four Northern Maine championships came back to Aroostook County on Tuesday. Now, three more County soccer teams have an opportunity to keep that momentum going.

After Fort Kent and Wisdom swept their regional championship games, the spotlight shifts to Presque Isle, Fort Fairfield and Madawaska for Wednesday’s Class B and Class D North finals.

Presque Isle’s girls will take on unbeaten John Bapst at Hampden Academy, while both Fort Fairfield teams will compete for Class D North titles in Presque Isle.

And one of those championships is guaranteed to stay in Aroostook County.

For the third consecutive year, Madawaska and Fort Fairfield will meet in the Class D North boys final.

Three games, three championship opportunities, and another big day for County soccer.

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s matchups.

Girls Soccer

Class B North: Presque Isle Looks to Knock Off Top-Seeded John Bapst

(3) Presque Isle vs. (1) John Bapst

6:30 p.m. | Hampden Academy

Presque Isle’s girls are one victory away from a trip to the Class B state championship.

The third-seeded Lady Wildcats enter Wednesday’s regional final following an impressive 4-0 semifinal victory over Cony.

And what stood out about that performance was the balance.

Hailey Plant, Carrlyn Buck, Bridgid Schupbach and Willow Bugbee each scored for Presque Isle, giving the Wildcats four different goal scorers in one of their biggest games of the season.

Presque Isle also defeated Skowhegan 3-1 in the quarterfinals, with Peyton Boinske scoring twice and Buck adding another goal.

Now the challenge gets even bigger.

Top-seeded John Bapst enters the championship undefeated at 15-0-1.

The Crusaders reached Wednesday’s final after overcoming a halftime deficit against Hermon, rallying for a 3-2 semifinal victory.

Presque Isle comes in at 11-3-2, and the Wildcats have shown throughout the tournament that they can generate offense from several different players.

But Wednesday will require another complete performance against a team that hasn’t lost this season.

For the Lady Wildcats, the opportunity is right in front of them.

One more victory, and they’re Northern Maine champions.

Class D North: Fort Fairfield Faces Penobscot Valley for Regional Title

(2) Fort Fairfield vs. (1) Penobscot Valley

6:45 p.m. | Presque Isle High School

Fort Fairfield’s girls are back in the Class D North championship, and Wednesday’s matchup brings together the region’s top two seeds.

The second-seeded Tigers earned their spot with a hard-fought 1-0 semifinal victory over Central Aroostook on Saturday.

It was another close meeting between two familiar County opponents, with Fort Fairfield finding the goal it needed and keeping the Lady Panthers off the scoreboard.

The Tigers also shut out Washburn 4-0 in the quarterfinals.

Chloe White scored twice in that victory, while Kendall Ainsworth and Madison Parks each added a goal. Goalkeeper Addison Cole earned the shutout.

Now Fort Fairfield faces top-seeded Penobscot Valley.

The Howlers advanced with a 1-0 semifinal victory over Madawaska, ending the Owls’ tournament run.

That means both teams arrive at Wednesday’s championship following shutout victories.

Fort Fairfield has shown it can score in bunches, but its defense has also played a major role in getting the Tigers this far.

With a regional championship and a trip to states on the line, Wednesday’s game could come down to which team makes the most of its opportunities.

Boys Soccer

Class D North: Madawaska and Fort Fairfield Meet for Third Straight Regional Final

(1) Madawaska vs. (3) Fort Fairfield

4:15 p.m. | Presque Isle High School

Some postseason matchups have a way of becoming traditions.

For the third consecutive year, the Class D North boys championship will feature Madawaska and Fort Fairfield.

The top-seeded Owls and third-seeded Tigers have worked their way through another tournament, and once again, they’ll meet with a Northern Maine title on the line.

Madawaska enters Wednesday at 14-2 after defeating Hodgdon 2-0 in the semifinals.

Owen Gagnon and Aiden Gagnon provided the goals for the Owls, who have put together another impressive season.

Earlier in the tournament, Madawaska defeated the Maine School of Science and Mathematics 5-0 in the quarterfinals, a victory that also marked head coach Ben Gagnon’s 100th career coaching win.

Fort Fairfield has taken a different path to the championship.

The Tigers enter at 8-6-2 after defeating second-seeded Central Aroostook 3-1 in Friday’s semifinals.

They also shut out Washburn 3-0 in the quarterfinals, with Asher Winters scoring twice and Dax Milton adding another goal.

Levi Cole recorded the shutout in that game.

Now the two teams meet again.

There’s no shortage of familiarity between these programs, and both know what it takes to reach this stage.

Madawaska enters as the top seed, but Fort Fairfield has already shown it can win difficult tournament games away from home.

And unlike the other County championship matchups Wednesday, this one guarantees an Aroostook County team will be heading to the Class D state final.

One team will celebrate a Northern Maine championship. The other will see its season come to an end.

Either way, another Class D North title is coming back to the County.

Wednesday’s Northern Maine Regional Championship Schedule

Class B North Girls — Hampden Academy

6:30 p.m. — (1) John Bapst vs. (3) Presque Isle

Class D North Boys — Presque Isle High School

4:15 p.m. — (1) Madawaska vs. (3) Fort Fairfield

Class D North Girls — Presque Isle High School

6:45 p.m. — (1) Penobscot Valley vs. (2) Fort Fairfield

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