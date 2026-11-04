Maine Voters Elected Hannah Pingree Governor, Troy Jackson to the U.S. Senate

Mainers turned out at the polls on Tuesday to elect Hannah Pingree as the next Governor, and elect new leadership to the U.S.Senate.

Maine’s Second Congressional Race Is Too Close to Call

In a contentious campaign season, negative advertising and heated debates between candidates in several key races dominated the airwaves.

The result was a large turnout, as voters cast their ballots for their favorites.

Hannah Pingree has been elected Governor.

In the night’s biggest upset, Troy Jackson unseated Maine’s longtime Senator Susan Collins.

Most races have been decided, but the second Congressional District will go into ranked-choice results before a winner can be determined.

2026 Maine Election Results (with 83% or more districts reporting)

According to the BDN, these are the results:

Governor:

Hannah Pingree (Democrat) 55% (Winner)

Bobby Charles (Republican) 37%

U.S. Senate:

Troy Jackson 54% (Winner)

Susan Collins (Republican) 46%

U.S. House, District 1:

Chellie Pingree (Democrat) 67% (Winner)

Ronald Russell (Republican) 33%

U.S. House, District 2: (with 92% of precincts reporting in ranked choice tabulations)

Paul LePage (Republican) 51%

Matthew Dunlap (Democrat) 49%

Penobscot County, Maine Residents Voted on Whether to Move the Jail Out of Bangor

Results are not in for a referendum question on Penobscot County ballots asking whether voters favored authorizing the Penobscot County Commissioners to relocate the county correctional facility and any related buildings to a site outside of the county seat.

Voters decided to close the Eddington Elementary School. Those students will attend Holden in the next school year. Eddington Elementary is due to close in July 2027.