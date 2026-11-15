The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District is seeking contractors for the replacement of road signs throughout Walt Disney World.

Walt Disney World Road Sign Replacement

Street view of EPCOT Center Dr via Google Maps

The 2027 Overhead Sign Structure Replacement includes the removal and replacement of two overhead spanning sign trusses, like the one pictured above, on eastbound and westbound EPCOT Center Drive between Buena Vista Drive and World Drive.

The project also covers the removal and replacement of existing overhead and ground-mounted wayfinding signage and foundations throughout Walt Disney World property.

The contractor is expected to set up temporary traffic control, including detours, manage erosion and sediment control, utilize concrete drilled shaft foundations, remove existing sign structures, and install replacement signs and structures.

Work will begin as early as January 25, 2027, the notice to proceed given in the District’s paperwork.

The mandatory completion date for the wayfinding signage replacements is September 30, 2027.

Substantial completion of the EPCOT Drive overhead sign structure replacements should be completed 240 days from the notice to proceed - September 22, 2027. Final completion is estimated for October 22, 2027. However, dates are subject to change.

Work would be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Monday through Friday, with overnight work and other hours subject to approval. Any work that would involve the closure of EPCOT Center Drive will only be permitted two hours after the latest park closure time until 6 a.m.

Walt Disney World has been slowly replacing road signs throughout the resort, giving them a blue color scheme instead of the retro purple and red style. Digital signs have also been installed in select locations.

Do you miss the old style of signage throughout Walt Disney World? Share your thoughts with us on social media.

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