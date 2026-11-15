Center Street Coffeehouse, located in the World Bazaar at Tokyo Disneyland, will be closing permanently next year.

Center Street Coffeehouse Closing Permanently

Source: Tokyo Disneyland

The official Tokyo Disneyland website was recently updated to include the following short and matter-of-fact message about the restaurant.

To close permanently on June 30, 2027.

Center Street Coffeehouse has served guests since Tokyo Disneyland opened on April 15, 1983, making it one of the park’s original dining spots for over 43 years. The restaurant is known for its Art Deco interior and popular dishes like steak and curry rice.

Tokyo Disney Resort has not given a reason for the closure or what will replace the restaurant. We will keep an eye on the matter for any further details regarding the closure or what may come to replace the World Bazaar venue.

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