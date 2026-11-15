The Tree of Life Awakenings holiday shows have returned to Disney's Animal Kingdom as part of the 2026 holiday season at Walt Disney World.

Tree of Life Awakenings Holiday Edition

Tree of Life Awakenings Holiday Edition performs from November 13, 2026, to January 3, 2027. There are three Holiday Tree of Life Awakening shows, and each features a different story and musical score.

Right now, performances run between 6:10 p.m. and 8 p.m. every night, but they will shift earlier as the days get shorter.

Watch the full shows in our video below:

Holiday Tree of Life Awakenings – The First Snow

"First Snow" captures the excitement of young animals experiencing their first snowfall. Rabbits pop out of snowbanks, polar bear cubs chase snowflakes, and a deer slips across a frozen pond before the animals come together in a colorful kaleidoscope of winter imagery.

The show begins with narration about the magic of the holiday season as blue swirls go up the trunk of the tree and into the leaves.

The tree then lights up in autumnal colors, illuminating the carved statues on the trunk.

Falling leaves transition into falling snowflakes as the tree turns a wintery blue hue. Several gray rabbits pop up from underneath the first snowfall as a flute plays “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” in the background.

The scene transitions to show a polar bear cub playing amongst an icy landscape. Another polar bear cub pushes a pile of snow onto the first cub and then joins them in playing on the ice.

In the next scene, deer can be seen frolicking and falling on a frozen-over lake as “Sleigh Ride” plays in the background.

Several bunnies can be seen hopping in the background and on the tree branches as a polar bear cub slides down the trunk of a tree to the tune of “Let It Snow.”

The final wintery scene shows a mother polar bear calling for her cubs as “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” plays. More bunnies can be seen hopping across the snowy field, and a reindeer starts to fly as the music crescendos.

Holiday Tree of Life Awakenings – Giftgiver

"Giftgiver" centers on a fox spreading gifts of love among the animals of a snow-covered forest.

The sequence starts with a fox running around a cave. Gifts are shaken from the leaves of the tree, and then the fox skis down a snowy hill.

A polar bear and her cub scratch their backs along the tree.

The fox looks up at a smaller animal in the canopy of the tree before birds weave together a gift.

The fox shows a few of its new friends how to run around on the branches of the tree. It ends up on its own again before settling down for a rest in the cave. The tree sparkles before the fox’s friends all come out again.

Holiday Tree of Life Awakenings – Seasons of Light

"Seasons of Light" follows an owl, a deer, and a bear on a journey toward the northern lights. The sequence takes a quieter, more ethereal approach to the season, celebrating the beauty of light during winter's darkest days.

A snowy forest scene appears on the face of the Tree of Life before an owl spreads its wings and flies away.

A deer hops around, and then a polar bear wakes from its slumber and yawns before crawling out of its cave.

Another Northern Lights scene appears-this one a frozen river. Deer and bears walk over a log. A large bear paw print reveals a more colorful scene next with several types of animals.

A bear leads a deer and bird up a snowy cliff before watching the Northern Lights appear before their eyes. Several animals appear on the facade, along with vibrant colors and a large tree with a star on top.

As part of the holiday season at Walt Disney World, Disney's Animal Kingdom is also hosting Merry Menagerie and Santa's Holiday Grove. Merchandise themed to Merry Menagerie is also available for purchase.

Are you visiting Disney's Animal Kingdom this holiday season? Let us know on social media.

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