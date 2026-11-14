New holiday merch themed to Disney resorts has arrived at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa for the 2026 season.

Gingerbread Chip and Dale Ornament – $24.99

This ornament is based on Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. The front of the ornament shows gingerbread versions of Chip and Dale standing on either side of the hotel’s entrance. The gingerbread is decorated with white icing and hard candies.

Above the gingerbread depiction of the hotel, there is a charm that resembles a round slice of wood with the Grand Californian Hotel logo. The back of the ornament is plain, and it hangs from a red ribbon.

Disney Resort Gingerbread Tray – $34.99

The gingerbread tray, shaped like a Christmas tree, features the logos of several Disney resorts and parks from both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, like Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Disney’s Beach Club, Disney’s Grand Californian, and more. The tray’s design also looks like it’s decorated with white icing.

We found these new holiday merch items at the Acorn Gifts & Goods at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

In addition to these resort-themed holiday items, we also found pins themed to the different Disney Parks and Resorts across the U.S., one that matches the Grand Californian ornament, and another featuring Bambi at the same resort hotel.

Will you be picking up any of these Disney Resort holiday items? Let us know on social media.

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