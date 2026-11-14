Dance along with Mickey and his friends during Festival of the Holidays. Mickey’s Happy Holidays Cavalcade takes place at Disney California Adventure for the 2026 Christmas season.

Mickey’s Happy Holidays Cavalcade

Dance along with Mickey Mouse and pals to the magically merry rhythms of the Holiday Toy Drummers!

Watch our POV video below:

The cavalcade takes place at select times each day throughout the holiday season, which runs through January 6, 2027. Performance times may vary, but are typically at 11:15 a.m., 12:50 p.m., and 3:00 p.m.

This cavalcade doesn't have any floats, but characters, performers, and the Holiday Toy Drummers do walk and dance.

It travels from Hollywood Land to Paradise Gardens Park with stops for short performances. They perform to an original "Mickey's Happy Holidays" theme song.

Performers and Holiday Toy Drummers lead the cavalcade. Mickey and Minnie are next, followed by Goofy, Clarabelle, and Pluto, all dressed in casual (and colorful) holiday outfits.

Last year, Chip ‘n’ Dale were absent for the cavalcade, but they have returned in 2026.

Pixar characters-including Joy, Mr. and Mrs. Incredible, Frozone, Woody, Jessie, and Bo Peep-bring up the rear, wearing festive accessories like scarves and Santa hats.

What do you think of this holiday cavalcade? Let us know on social media.

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