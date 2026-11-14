A new collection of festive Super Mario merchandise has arrived at Universal Epic Universe, featuring Mario and Luigi snowmen, Christmas apparel, ornaments, and a holiday mini backpack.

Super Nintendo World Holiday Merchandise

The collection features a “Joyful Holidays” theme, with festive designs inspired by familiar characters and items from the Super Mario video games.

Joyful Holidays Mini Backpack – $65

The collection also includes a metallic silver mini backpack featuring Mario as a snowman.

The front of the bag depicts Snowman Mario wearing his signature red hat and scarf, with embroidered facial features and black buttons. The upper portion reads “Joyful Holidays” in red and green lettering.

The silver background is decorated with Super Stars, Super Mushrooms, and snowflakes in a repeating pattern. A red zippered pocket runs across the front, while a small yellow Super Star charm hangs from the main compartment’s zipper.

The sides feature additional holiday graphics, red trim, and side pockets with the Super Nintendo World logo.

The back of the backpack is red and features Mario and Luigi as snowmen standing side by side, with matching scarves and hats. Red adjustable shoulder straps complete the design.

Mario and Luigi Snowman Ornaments – $21

Two new Christmas ornaments reimagine Mario and Luigi as snowmen. Both ornaments have glitter-covered white bodies, black button details, and their respective signature hats and scarves.

The Mario ornament features his iconic red hat with a white “M” emblem and a matching red scarf. Luigi’s ornament has a green hat with his “L” emblem and a green scarf decorated with lighter green polka dots.

Both ornaments hang from shimmering gold ribbons and feature the Super Nintendo World logo on their tags.

Super Nintendo World Holiday Socks – $30

A new pair of Christmas socks features a festive red, green, white, and yellow design featuring the Super Star and other Mario motifs.

The festive socks have a fluffy white cuff and a knitted pattern featuring Super Mushrooms, snowflakes, and other decorative holiday spins on Mario icons. Red and green stripes run throughout the design.

Joyful Holidays Raglan Red Youth Shirt – $25

A new raglan-style youth shirt features a white body with contrasting red sleeves and a red collar. The front has a colorful four-panel graphic depicting a snowman version of Mario, a Super Mushroom Christmas ornament, a holiday wreath decorated with items from the games, and a snowman version of Luigi.

Underneath the artwork are the words “Joyful Holidays” in green and red lettering, with the Super Nintendo World logo below.

Joyful Holidays Raglan Adult Green Shirt – $30

A similar adult shirt features the same design but swaps the red sleeves and collar for green and moves the four-panel graphic to the back of the shirt.

The upper left chest of the green version has a smaller “Joyful Holidays” logo, while the larger four-panel design appears on the back. Near the bottom hem is a yellow Super Star above the Universal Studios name and four hanging ornaments, including red and green Super Mushrooms.

Joyful Holidays Hooded Shirt – $65

A hooded version of the holiday shirt is also available. It features a white body, long red sleeves, and a matching red hood with red-and-white striped drawstrings.

The front displays the same four-panel Mario and Luigi holiday artwork as the raglan shirts, along with the “Joyful Holidays” slogan.

The back is primarily white, with a smaller Super Star and Universal Studios ornament graphic near the bottom hem. Red-and-white stripes also decorate the sleeve cuffs.

Joyful Holidays Hooded Long-Sleeve Shirt – $65

A red hooded long-sleeve shirt features a small holiday wreath graphic on the upper left chest. The wreath is decorated with Super Mushrooms, Yoshi eggs, and a yellow Super Star at the top, with the words “Joyful Holidays” in the center.

The back features a much larger graphic of a Christmas tree decorated with ornaments inspired by the Super Mario games. Snowman versions of Mario and Luigi stand on either side of the tree, wearing their signature hats and matching scarves. “Joyful Holidays” is written across the tree, with the Super Nintendo World logo underneath.

Mario and Luigi Snowman Plush – $25 each

Mario and Luigi have also been transformed into adorable snowmen for a new pair of holiday plush toys.

The Mario plush features a rounded white body, black buttons, his signature red hat with an embroidered “M” emblem, and a red striped scarf. His face incorporates Mario’s distinctive nose and mustache.

The Luigi version features the same snowman design, but with his green “L” hat and a green striped scarf. Luigi’s recognizable nose and mustache complete the look.

Both plush toys feature soft fabric bodies, embroidered facial details, and knitted scarves, making them festive additions to any Super Mario collection.

A slightly smaller keychain version of the same plush design is available for $20 each.

All of these holiday items were found at 1-UP Factory in Super Nintendo World at Universal Epic Universe.

What’s your favorite holiday merch from the Mushroom Kingdom? Let us know on social media.

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