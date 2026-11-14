Chip and Dale’s Ornament Trail scavenger hunt has returned to Disneyland Resort for the 2026 holiday season.

Guests can purchase an activity map from participating retail locations then search for special ornaments hanging from trees throughout Downtown Disney. After their search, guests can exchange the map at a redemption location to receive a keepsake prize.

Chip and Dale’s Ornament Trail 2026

Purchase and Redemption Locations

Guests can pick up a map and stickers at select locations in Downtown Disney and at Disneyland Resort hotels.

In Downtown Disney District, you can purchase them at:

Or at the following Disneyland Resort hotel gift shops:

Afterwards, you can return your map to World of Disney or Disney's Pin Traders for a holiday keepsake, whether or not you search for the ornaments.

Map – $11.99

The map is shaped like a Christmas tree with open spots for several character ornament stickers. “Chip and Dale’s Ornament Trail 2026” is printed in the center of the tree. At the base of the tree is the Downtown Disney logo, along with Chip and Dale holding ornaments while looking at reflections of themselves.

The back of the map provides 12 stickers featuring the characters of Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Goofy, Donald, Dale, Dumbo, Daisy, Chip, Tinker Bell, Stitch, and Cheshire Cat. General ornament locations are marked on the map with an orange star.

Prizes

This year’s prizes are finial ornaments themed to Mickey, Minnie, Chip, or Dale. There is one keepsake per map.

Note that the ornaments come in a blind bag, so you can’t pick out the ornament design you want.

Ornament Locations

Over by Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio, the Christmas trees have been decorated with dozens of red ornaments and miniature red presents. A pink Daisy ornament, a gray Dumbo ornament, and a brown Chip ornament can be seen in these trees.

Near Splitsville Luxury Lanes, a pink Cheshire Cat ornament can be seen on a silver ornament-adorned tree, while a blue Stitch ornament is on a Christmas tree decorated with blue ornaments and stars.

More ornaments can be found in the middle of Downtown Disney near shops and restaurants like Sephora, Ballast Point Brewing Co., and Napolini Pizzeria. These colorful ornaments feature Goofy, Dale, Pluto, Tinker Bell, and Donald.

Chip and Dale’s Ornament Trail runs from November 13, 2026, through January 6, 2027, or while supplies last.

Check out the holiday decorations at Downtown Disney here, as well as Disneyland’s holiday menus, popcorn buckets, and novelties.

For the 60th anniversary of the CMA Awards, ABC and the Country Music Association are presenting live country music performances starting November 18 at Downtown Disney as part of their concert series.

Will you be visiting Disneyland Resort during the holiday season this year? Let us know on social media.

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