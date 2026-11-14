Construction is progressing on the newly announced indoor roller coaster in Dark Universe at Universal Epic Universe, with the latest aerial photos revealing extensive foundation work and the beginnings of exterior walls.

bioreconstruct/X

New aerial photos shared by bioreconstruct offer a detailed look at the construction site behind Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, where crews are preparing the foundations for the upcoming attraction.

bioreconstruct/X

Wide aerial views show the scale of the project, which occupies a large expansion area between the existing Monsters Unchained show building and the backstage service road. Excavators, concrete trucks, loaders, and other heavy machinery are spread throughout the site, with orange safety fencing marking several active excavation areas.

The latest work represents another step forward from our November 6 construction update, when crews were excavating around newly installed concrete pilings.

bioreconstruct/X

One particularly interesting detail is the appearance of nearly identical foundation structures at opposite ends of the construction site. Both feature rectangular concrete bases with regularly spaced vertical supports, suggesting similar structural requirements in these two areas of the future building.

bioreconstruct/X

Closer views reveal workers continuing to prepare one of these foundations within a large excavation surrounded by orange safety fencing. A concrete mixer truck is parked nearby, alongside several excavators and other construction vehicles.

The foundations are being built around pilings that were previously installed by drilling deep holes into the ground and filling them with concrete. Crews have since excavated the surrounding earth to expose the upper portions of the pilings.

bioreconstruct/X

Additional excavations and concrete structures can be seen closer to the perimeter of the construction site. Long sections of wooden formwork are also being assembled along the edge of the property, including an area beside the existing Monsters Unchained show building.

bioreconstruct/X

At the far end of the site, crews are raising concrete forms for what bioreconstruct identifies as an exterior wall. Once completed, these forms will help establish part of the boundary of the future building.

The development follows foundation piling work documented in October, when regularly spaced piling locations began outlining portions of the attraction’s footprint. Although considerable foundation work is now underway, the main building’s aboveground structural frame has not yet been erected.

bioreconstruct/X

From another aerial angle, the construction site can be seen immediately behind Frankenstein Manor and the large show building for Monsters Unchained, with parts of the Curse of the Werewolf visible in the foreground.

Our reporter was at Epic Universe and snapped a couple of shots of the site from the guest point of view, which consists of themed construction walls with a weathered gray finish between The Burning Blade Tavern and De Lacey’s Cottage.

Check out a video overview of the project as of bioreconstruct’s latest update below:

New Dark Universe Indoor Roller Coaster

On November 5, Universal Orlando Resort officially confirmed that the expansion will be an indoor roller coaster inspired by the Universal Monsters franchise.

The new attraction will be located next to Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment and feature an original story set within the world of Universal’s classic monsters.

Rumors have suggested that the roller coaster could be themed to the Bride of Frankenstein, although Universal has not confirmed the attraction’s name, specific storyline, or featured monsters.

The ride will become Dark Universe’s second roller coaster, joining the existing outdoor Curse of the Werewolf attraction. It will also mark the first new ride added to Epic Universe since the park opened in May 2025.

Universal has not announced an opening date, stating only that the attraction is planned to open in the years ahead.

Currently, the main attraction available to guests in Dark Universe is Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, so it will be interesting to see how the rides might complement each other.

Watch our full queue tour and ride POV of Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment below.

Are you excited about the indoor coaster coming to Dark Universe? Let us know on social media.

For more Universal Studios news from around the world, follow Universal Parks News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For Disney Parks news, visit WDWNT.