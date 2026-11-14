Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholders can now pick up an exclusive Earl the Squirrel button celebrating the character’s upcoming debut as a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon.

Earl the Squirrel Annual Passholder Button

The complimentary button is now available to Annual Passholders as of November 14, coinciding with the start of the 2026 holiday season at Universal Orlando Resort.

The circular button features Earl the Squirrel in his new parade balloon design, wearing a red-and-black plaid trapper hat and green sweater. He holds a blue holiday lightbulb while his large, curled tail extends behind him. The illustration is set against a teal background, with a string of Christmas lights running along the edges.

The button comes attached to a dark brown backing card featuring oversized cream-colored “UOAP” lettering outlined in red.

As we previously reported, the button celebrates Earl’s upcoming appearance in the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 26, 2026. This will mark the first time Universal Orlando Resort has been represented by its own balloon in the iconic New York City parade.

Following his Thanksgiving debut, the Earl the Squirrel balloon will appear in Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s at Universal Studios Florida in December.

Location

Universal Orlando Annual Passholders can pick up the exclusive button at either of the following locations:

Universal Studios Florida: The Tonight Shop, from park opening to park closing.

The Tonight Shop, from park opening to park closing. Universal Islands of Adventure:UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The giveaway is scheduled to run through January 3, 2027, while supplies last.

The button is one of several Earl the Squirrel offerings available for the 2026 holiday season. Universal has also released a new Earl the Squirrel merchandise collection, featuring apparel, accessories, and souvenirs inspired by the beloved holiday character and his parade balloon debut.

Will you be grabbing your Earl the Squirrel button? Let us know on social media.

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