Mickey and Friends have changed into new festive fits for the holiday season on Main Street, U.S.A., in Disneyland Park.

Main Street, U.S.A. Character Meet-and-Greets

Mickey Mouse

Mickey looks ready to head into the snowy woods with bright red corduroy overalls over a mint-green striped shirt. A train is embroidered on the front, and holly and floral details are embroidered on the pockets (even on his butt!) and down the legs; the pants end in fur-trimmed cuffs with gold cord details. He finishes his outfit with a Santa hat, a striped green bandana, and green winter gloves.

Minnie Mouse

Minnie complements Mickey with her primarily green outfit, which consists of a mint-green dress with a delicate heart pattern and a green brocade overskirt with a red-trimmed scalloped hem and floral embroidery. Over the top, she wears a red corduroy vest with wooden buttons, a fur-trimmed red velvet capelet, and a green apron decorated with a train and heart-shaped holly sprig. Her Santa hat has a green bow with a train button.

Pluto

Pluto has a bright green bandana made of the same material as Mickey’s shirt and Minnie’s dress with red tasseled trim. His name is appliqued in red script along the edge, along with a matching train patch.

Goofy

Goofy has a long red frock coat with a squiggly candy-cane striped trim around the plush white collar and cuffs. It’s worn over a green-and-blue horizontal patterned sweater and green pants with red patterned patches and cuffs. A green striped Santa hat with matching trim and a festive crossbody bandolier with heart-and-leaf accented buckle tops it all off.

Donald Duck

Donald is ready to take to the skies in his aviator-inspired holiday outfit. His red bomber jacket has white piped trim, wooden buttons, and a patch featuring a pair of crossed skis. He accessorizes with a red earflap cap with a large pompom, goggles with heart and leaf designs, and green driving gloves.

Chip

Chip is wearing green corduroy overalls with red buttons and a train patch. His striped green cap has a large pompom on top.

Daisy, Dale, and Clarabelle will also appear in their holiday outfits later in the day. Stay tuned for photos!

New Toontown Character Costumes

Mickey and Friends are also wearing new holiday wardrobes for their Toontown meet-and-greets.

Which new Christmas character costume is your favorite? Let us know on social media.

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