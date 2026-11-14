Earl the Squirrel’s Christmas tree farm photo op has returned to Universal CityWalk Orlando for the 2026 holiday season.

Earl the Squirrel Tree Farm Photo Op at Universal CityWalk

The display is themed to Mistletoe Pines Village and Earl the Squirrel’s Tree Farm, two fictional destinations associated with Universal Orlando Resort’s beloved holiday mascot.

A large wooden sign reads “Mistletoe Pines Village” in distressed white lettering. A circular Earl the Squirrel’s Tree Farm logo features the smiling squirrel wearing his signature red-and-black plaid winter hat. Smaller badges on either side advertise “High Prices” and “Fresh Cut,” while the bottom of the sign reads “Elev 2800′” (elevation 2,800 feet) accompanied by holly decorations.

The sign is surrounded by a dense arrangement of evergreen trees in varying shades of green and blue-green. Red and white poinsettias, silver foliage, and pine straw complete the landscaping around the wooden sign.

Beside the sign is a vintage red pickup truck loaded with Christmas decorations and greenery. Evergreen garlands decorated with colorful ornaments hang along the truck’s hood, grille, and bed, while oversized green bows adorn the driver’s door and cargo.

The truck bed is filled with Christmas decor, including a small tree decorated with red and silver tinsel, ornaments, and a bright green bow. More red and white poinsettias surround the vehicle, adding to the festive display.

Parts of the Mistletoe Pines Village display have appeared for previous holiday seasons at Universal CityWalk. The tree farm sign and Earl’s red pickup truck previously appeared at CityWalk in 2022.

Earl the Squirrel is a character inspired by a real squirrel that was discovered living in Universal Studios Florida’s Christmas tree years ago. According to the story, the squirrel developed a fondness for the tree’s blue Christmas lights, eventually inspiring the resort’s holiday mascot.

As we previously reported, Earl will soon get the honor of an appearance in the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 26, 2026. This will mark the first time Universal Orlando Resort has been represented by its own balloon in the iconic New York City parade.

Following his Thanksgiving debut, the Earl the Squirrel balloon will appear in Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s at Universal Studios Florida in December.

Will you check out this new photo spot at CityWalk? Share your snaps with us on social media!

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