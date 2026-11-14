Mickey and Friends have donned new holiday apparel in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland. These Christmas costumes are different from the new holiday outfits they’re wearing on Main Street, U.S.A., and we might see these costumes return year after year while the Town Square looks change every year.

Mickey’s Toontown Holiday Costumes

Mickey Mouse

At Mickey’s House, Mickey wears his holiday costume first thing in the morning and in the evening instead of his streetwear; during the rest of the day, guests will see him in other costumes. Mickey is serving dapper Santa style in his new fit, which features a Santa hat, a long red sweater with white trim, an argyle sweater vest in shades of pastel red over a collared shirt and mint tie, and mint green corduroy pants.

Minnie Mouse

Over at Minnie’s House, the fashionista is in a red dress with pink trim and skirt panels. She has a green belt and dark red capelet. On her head is a red bow with mistletoe in the center.

Pluto

Pluto wears a red scarf as his collar, complete with a star-shaped tag and sprig of holly on the side. Find him wandering Mickey’s Toontown.

Goofy

Goofy, appearing outside his own house, is dressed as a holiday baker. He wears an apron over a red flannel shirt and pants, plus a toque hat. The apron features an embroidered snowflake and candy cane appliqué. Some holly is on the hat.

Donald Duck

Donald appears at the duck pond by his boat. He wears a green sweatshirt with a red zig-zag across the chest. It’s embroidered with a Christmas light design. On his head is a beanie with a sprig of holly.

Daisy Duck

Daisy normally meets outside Cafe Daisy, but due to the rainy weather, she was temporarily relocated to Minnie’s House, where we found her playing domestic goddess in the kitchen. She wears a quilted mint green dress with a tulle-trimmed hood and red satin accents, cinched with a red belt.

Clarabelle Cow

Clarabelle Cow is in a green velvet dress with a matching capelet. The outfit features red and gold accents as well as white fur trims. On her head is a pillbox hat with an elaborate red decoration. She wanders Toontown and even visits the trolley barn where guests can meet Santa.

Daisy and Chip ‘n’ Dale will also appear in new holiday costumes beginning Sunday, so stay tuned for further coverage.

Which new Christmas character costume is your favorite? Let us know on social media.

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