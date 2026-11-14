Walt Disney Imagineering has filed another permit for the Glob theater coming to Monstropolis in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Glob Theater Permit

The last permit Disney filed for the Glob Theater pertained to labor, material, and/or electrical work for the project, leading us to believe they were working on maintenance of the theater.

The newest permit Disney filed on November 13 is an amended permit, which extend the permit filed back in December 2025.

Like Permit #20250711705, this one also lists Solotech Sales and Integration USA Inc. as the contractor, a contracting group that has been used by Disney in the past to install complex lighting, show systems, and sound. This company has also worked on Zootopia: Better Zoogether.

“General construction” is listed as the general description of improvement for the project located at 365 Cypress Dr., Lake Buena Vista. The contract will expire one year from the recorded date.

About the Glob Theater

The Glob Theater, which was once home to the former MuppetVision 3D, will hold Welcome to Monstropolis! With Sully & Mike when the land begins its phased opening in 2027.

In a first for Disney Parks, prolific musician and composer Randy Newman created an original song for the attraction. The track shares its title with the show itself, "Welcome to Monstropolis!", which was previewed on stage during the D23 Experiences showcase.

Concept art for the show was also highlighted on stage, featuring Mike, Sulley, and several monsters from Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University before a theater audience, surrounded by musical accompaniment and flying door portals.

Check out all our Monstropolis construction updates.

Are you excited about Monstropolis’s opening? Let us know on social media.

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.