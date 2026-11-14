Disney has published a patent application for an AI (artificial intelligence) system that keeps virtual worlds continuously synced with real-life events.

Disney Publishes Patent Application for Generating Virtual Environments

The U.S. Patent Application 2026/0360078 A1 is titled "Techniques for Generating Virtual Environments Based on Real-Time Events." It was filed by Disney Enterprises, Inc. on May 12, 2025, and published on November 12, 2026. Note that this is a published application, not a granted patent.

The inventors are Alif Khalfan (Redwood City, CA), Malcolm Murdock (Santa Clarita, CA), and Tatiana Marie Vaz (Los Angeles, CA). Khalfan and Murdock are the two inventors behind last week's patent for AI voices for costumed characters.

The patent application describes an AI system that keeps virtual worlds continuously synced with real-life events. A digital theme park could be updated automatically when physical parades begin, fireworks light up, or crowd wait times spike. Human operators can supervise the automated digital environment to make sure generated character actions and scenes fit brand guidelines.

Another example provided by the patent application are real-time feeds of “live sports statistics (e.g. goals score, player performance metrics, match outcomes, player movements, and/or the like).” This could possibly relate to the “Funday Football” and “Dunk the Halls” animated game overlays Disney has introduced in the past few years.

The system can be used across computer displays, mobile apps, augmented reality headsets, virtual reality headsets, mixed reality devices, and interactive park kiosks.

The patent application describes the following process:

Receive real-time feeds

Generate aggregated events based on real-time feeds

Generate event data based on aggregated events

Generate description of virtual environment state based on event data, user input, and human-in-the-loop input

Generate updated virtual environment based on description of virtual environment state

The system is then broken down into several AI agents:

Events Aggregator – Collects incoming live feeds and coverts them into usable “events”

Relevance and Prioritization Agent – Decides which events actually matter, filters out noise, and ranks events by importance

Orchestrator Agent – Uses a fine-tuned language model and user input to turn event data into a narrative description of the virtual world’s next state.

Environment Generator Agent – Takes that description and updates the virtual world by spawning characters, animating objects, and modifying scenes

Though the patent has been granted, this does not guarantee Disney will introduce the technology to Disney Parks, and we don't have a timeline for when this could potentially happen.

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