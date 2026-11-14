The giant Christmas tree in Disney California Adventure is lit up for the season, revealing new warmer lighting.

Disney California Adventure Christmas Tree

Though the tree has been installed on Buena Vista Street for several days, the holiday season officially kicked off today.

The tree is decorated with vintage ornaments, multicolored lights, and silver garland throughout. A white star sits at the top of the tree. A train carrying Mickey Mouse travels around a farmhouse underneath the tree. Christmas gifts are also arranged along the base of the tree.

In previous years, the lighting had a cooler blue tone. However, new this year is warmer lighting with more yellows and reds. It also looks like there are more lights in general. It’s possible this is a completely new tree.

Compare to the photos from previous years below:

And, below are photos of the tree in Disneyland Park lit up as well:

The holiday season runs through January 7, 2026.

Check out more Disneyland Resort holiday coverage:

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