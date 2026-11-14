New holiday maps have debuted for the 2026 holiday season at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Disneyland Park Map

The front of the map features Mickey and Minnie in their new holiday costumes. Mickey wears red overalls, a green shirt, and a Santa hat. Minnie wears a green dress, red capelet, and matching hat. Both outfits feature train appliqués.

“Guidemap” and “Disneyland Park” text are at the top.

“Welcome to this Happy Place” is on the top of the map when partially opened. Holiday offerings “it’s a small world” Holiday, A Christmas Fantasy Parade, and “Believe…in Holiday Magic” Fireworks Spectacular” are highlighted on the right side. The left side has information about the Disneyland map, Lightning Lanes, and Mobile Order.

When the map is completely open, guests will find the actual map of the park and the legend with attractions, shopping, restaurants, and more-all divided by land.

A spot in the lower left corner allows guests to write their magical memories down.

The back insert has information on park rules, special considerations for attractions, and height information. Magic Key passes, holiday merchandise, and more are highlighted on the back of the map.

Disney California Adventure Map

Mater in a Santa hat stands in front of a holiday-decorated Cars Land for the Disney California Adventure map. “Guidemap” and “Disney California Adventure” are at the top.

“Adventure Starts Here” is on the top of the map when partially opened. Holiday offerings for Cars Land, Disney Festival of Holidays, and World of Color – Season of Light are highlighted on the right side. The left side has information about the Disneyland map, Lightning Lanes, and Mobile Order.

When the map is completely open, guests will find the actual map of the park and the legend with attractions, shopping, restaurants, and more-all divided by land. A spot in the upper left corner allows guests to write their magical memories down.

The back insert has information on park rules, special considerations for attractions, and height information. Magic Key passes, holiday merchandise, and more are highlighted on the back of the map.

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