The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted a ground stop for all airports nationwide, including the Orlando International Airport (MCO) after being in effect for several hours.

FAA Nationwide Ground Stop Lifted

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop at 3:54 p.m. EST on Friday, November 13, 2026, due to a communications issue affecting Air Route Traffic Control Centers across the United States.

The FAA had said that it was halting all departing flights “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

According to the advisory from the FAA, all aircraft operators were told “by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center” that airports were ground stopped and all departing traffic should remain grounded “until further notice.” “Inbound flights will be managed on a case by case basis,” the alert stated.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on X that the FAA “issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communications issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them.”

As of 9:00 PM EST the FAA has lifted the nationwide ground stop. Approximately 1.5 million people were affected. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated there is no threat to homeland security, nor was it related to the Microsoft outage yesterday or any cyberattack.

Nationwide ground stops are incredibly rare. The last time there was a nationwide ground stop was in January of 2023 when a pilot notification system went down. Prior to that was after the September 11, 2001 attacks, where all civilian air traffic across U.S. airspace was halted and airborne planes were ordered to land at the nearest available airports.

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