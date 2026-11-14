Darth Vader's lightsaber from his Cloud City duel with Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back was officially sold at a recent auction.

Darth Vader’s Lightsaber Sells for a Record $4.87 Million

The lightsaber wielded by Darth Vader before he delivered the famous line, “No. I am your father” sold for over $4.87 million on Thursday, November 12. Described by Heritage Auctions as the character’s “primary dueling lightsaber,” it is the most expensive Star Wars memorabilia item ever to go “under the hammer.” It was previously expected to fetch at least $1 million during the auction-an estimate which has been cleared by nearly a factor of five.

The prop was used by actor David Prowse and his stunt double, the Olympic fencer Bob Anderson, in several fight scenes, most famously wielded in the Cloud City duel with Luke Skywalker in The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

In the sale catalog, the auction house said that the same prop was used in the pair’s confrontation in Emperor Palpatine’s throne room in Return of the Jedi (1983), but couldn’t confirm whether the lightsaber was used in the original movie, A New Hope (1977).

The $4.87 million price tag surpassed the auction record for a Star Wars prop, previously held by the other lightsaber from the Cloud City scene. Luke Skywalker’s weapon, which was sold with a special effect rig of an amputated hand, sold for $3.75 million at Heritage Auctions in July.

Many of the original trilogy’s lightsabers were not custom-made but rather used repurposed flash holders from vintage cameras. Those used in fight scenes were modified to hold prop blades (not featured in the auction) and to withstand the stresses of combat. A lightsaber’s glow was later animated by artists in post-production.

The Darth Vader lightsaber in particular displayed damage “consistent with usage as a working dueling prop," the auction catalog said. The hilt included scratches, a crack, a missing portion of the upper shroud, and a partially broken grip.

Darth Vader’s lightsaber was sold as part of a larger “Ultimate Star Wars” sale by Heritage Auctions, which featured almost 200 props and artwork. Other props that were sold in this auction include:

Rifle used by Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back – $375,000

Miniature model of a Snowspeeder used during filming and once owned by Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia) – $200,000

Lightsaber used by Ray Park (Darth Maul) in The Phantom Menace – $162,500

Lightsaber used by Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker) in Revenge of the Sith – $162,500

Other Star Wars props that previously received multi-million-dollar bids include a miniature Red Leader X-wing Starfighter (sold for over $3.13 million in 2023) and a complete R2-D2 unit (sold for $2.75 million in 2017).

Star Wars will be celebrating its 50th anniversary next year. More details about upcoming films, documentaries, and merchandise can be found here.

Which Star Wars prop would you most like to own? Let us know on social media.

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.