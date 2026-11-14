New Pirates of the Caribbean T-shirts and hoodies featuring fan-favorite characters from the attraction have arrived at Disneyland.

Friends, Swine, & Good Times T-Shirt –$36.99

This T-shirt is a medium heather gray and features the man sleeping with the pigs from the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, as can be spotted near the latter half of the ride experience.

The cheery pirate is shown cuddling a pig, framed in an ornate shape. “Friends, Swine, & Good Times” is printed on a banner graphic across the bottom of the frame.

The back of the T-shirt is plain, with the exception of the Pirates of the Caribbean wordmark near the collar.

Always Bet on Red T-Shirt – $36.99

The dark red shirt features Redd, better known as the Readhead from the original auction scene of the attraction. She is portrayed as she appears in the current attraction, striking a confident pose with her hands on her hips. She is also framed in an ornate frame, with “Always Bet on Redd” printed on a banner graphic at the bottom of the graphic.

The back of the T-shirt is plain, with the exception of the Pirates of the Caribbean wordmark.

Dead Men Tell No Tales Hoodie – $69.99

The dark hoodie comes with a standard pouch pocket on the front and a drawstring to adjust the hood. The upper left chest has the Pirates of the Caribbean wordmark printed in off-white.

The back of the hoodie features the classic phrase repeated on the ride, “Dead Men Tell No Tales.” The phrase is spelled out in bones and includes a skeleton head at the bottom.

We found all three of these items at Pieces of Eight Pirate Shop in Disneyland at the exit of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Do you remember the controversial animatronic change that took place on Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland? Watch our coverage of the change here:

Will you be picking up a new Pirates of the Caribbean T-shirt or hoodie? Let us know on social media.

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