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LEGO is celebrating 50 years of Star Wars with new sets inspired by memorable movie moments, classic poster artwork, and early character designs. The anniversary collection arrives in 2027, marking five decades since the original film, now known as Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, opened on May 25, 1977.

Each of the seven sets below includes an anniversary collectible: either a movie poster tile reimagined in LEGO style or a bonus minifigure inspired by Ralph McQuarrie's original concept art.

LEGO Star Wars 50th Anniversary Sets

This 3,209-piece LEGO Art set recreates artist Tom Jung's Style A theatrical poster for A New Hope, with layered elements that give the familiar artwork a three-dimensional effect.

Luke Skywalker raises his lightsaber above Princess Leia, with R2-D2 and C-3PO nearby. The Death Star, X-wings, and Darth Vader's looming helmet complete the scene.

The wall display measures over 23 inches tall, 16 inches wide, and two inches deep. A bonus collectible A New Hope poster tile depicts the film's characters in LEGO form and includes a stand for tabletop or shelf display. The tile can also connect to other collectible poster tiles.

Designed for builders ages 18 and older, the set launches January 4, 2027.

This 628-piece set offers two building options using the same bricks: Darth Vader's helmet or the words "I am your father," arranged over a lightsaber backdrop.

The helmet includes a stand for tabletop display, while the quote build includes a wall hanger. Instructions for the alternate quote design are available digitally.

The helmet measures over 10 inches tall and 10 inches wide. The quote design measures over 18 inches tall and 16 inches wide.

Both building options share the set's anniversary bonus: a collectible The Empire Strikes Back poster tile with a display stand.

The set is intended for builders ages 18 and older and launches January 1, 2027.

Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi face off above a river of lava in this recreation of their climactic duel from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

The two minifigures stand on platforms that rotate when builders turn gears on either side of the model, allowing them to stage a spinning lightsaber battle. A printed plaque features Obi-Wan's line, "You were the chosen one."

The anniversary bonus is a limited-release Han Solo (Concept Art) minifigure, inspired by Ralph McQuarrie's original artwork. Han includes a separate brick-built display base.

The 372-piece set measures over three inches tall, 8.5 inches wide, and 4.5 inches deep. It is designed for ages 9 and older and launches January 1, 2027.

This set recreates Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader's confrontation in Cloud City from Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, where Vader reveals that he is Luke's father.

The model includes stairs, a bridge, and an antenna that can be knocked away during the fight. Pushing and pulling a lever rotates Darth Vader to swing his lightsaber, while Luke can be posed dangling beneath the structure.

Luke and Vader minifigures are included, along with LEGO Star Wars branding and a plaque reading, "No, I am your father!"

A separate, limited-release Darth Vader (Concept Art) minifigure, based on Ralph McQuarrie's original design, serves as the anniversary collectible.

The 718-piece set measures over nine inches tall, 14.5 inches wide, and 5.5 inches deep. Designed for ages 9 and older, it launches January 1, 2027.

The Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter includes Dutch Vander, R2-BHD, and Mon Mothma figures, with space aboard the ship for its pilot and astromech droid.

The starfighter features retractable landing gear, two stud shooters, and a button-operated mechanism that drops three proton bombs. Builders can reload the bombs through a hatch on top of the ship, while included stickers add details to the exterior.

The anniversary bonus is a limited-release Luke Skywalker (Concept Art) minifigure, inspired by Ralph McQuarrie's artwork.

The 676-piece model measures over three inches tall, 14.5 inches long, and seven inches wide. Intended for ages 8 and older, the set launches January 1, 2027.

Luke Skywalker's pilot minifigure gets a much larger counterpart with this 981-piece build, which stands over 10 inches tall.

Luke wears his orange flight suit, with stickers adding details to his pilot gear. His head, hands, legs, and left arm move, and his blaster arm can be repositioned. Builders can display him standing or seated, with the included blaster in hand.

The set also includes a standard-size, limited-release Princess Leia (Concept Art) minifigure with a blaster. Her appearance is inspired by Ralph McQuarrie's original concept artwork.

Designed for ages 10 and older, the set launches January 1, 2027.

Ralph McQuarrie's early vision for the Empire's soldiers inspires this Stormtrooper helmet, which recreates the concept design as a three-dimensional display model.

The helmet rests on a stand with an identifying nameplate. Its 832 pieces form a model measuring over seven inches tall, 4.5 inches wide, and 5.5 inches deep.

The anniversary bonus is a collectible Rogue One: A Star Wars Storyposter tile, featuring the movie's characters reimagined as LEGO minifigures. The tile can be displayed on a shelf or connected to other collectible poster tiles sold in separate sets.

The helmet is intended for builders ages 18 and older and launches January 1, 2027.

More information about the 50th anniversary of Star Wars can be found here.

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