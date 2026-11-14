The final episode of VisionQuest reached millions of views in one day, making it the most-watched Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) television finale in years.

VisionQuest Most Watched MCU Television Finale

According to Variety, the finale of VisionQuest reached 3.7 million views globally in one day. As of the finale’s premiere, the series also climbed to the No.6 spot on Nielsen's Top 10 Streaming Originals chart.

Measured by Disney, that total puts the episode above the finale of every other MCU television series in the last three years, since Season 2 of Loki in 2023. The other MCU series released since then include Seasons 2 and 3 of What If…?, Echo, Agatha All Along, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, and Wonder Man.

VisionQuest continues the story of White Vision following the events of WandaVision. Although White Vision regained the original Vision's memories during the series finale, he does not have an emotional connection to them. The new series follows him as he attempts to understand his identity, history, and humanity.

Fans who stayed past the final episode's credits of VisionQuest were recently treated to an Avengers: Doomsday teaser that brought back a major character. Pre-sale tickets for Avengers: Doomsday have spiked worldwide in the past 48 hours, largely due to this reveal.

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