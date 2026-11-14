The Sip and Savor Pass is now available for the 2026 Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays, one day ahead of the event's start on Friday, November 13.

Festival of Holidays 2026 Sip and Savor Pass Pick-Up

During the festival’s soft launch today ahead of its official start tomorrow, we were able to get a first look at the Sip and Savor Pass. Rows of stanchions with signs nearby have been installed at the pick-up locations.

One sign explains the process of how the Sip and Savor Pass works:

Place Your Order – Order at participating Festival Marketplaces or at the Sip and Savor Cart. Pay Once – Get one receipt for all your items. Pickup At Window – Take your receipt to the pickup window at each marketplace.

The Sip and Savor Pass can be purchased at the Sip and Savor Cart, Festival Gifts, all six Festival Marketplace food booths, and at several stores (Elias & Co., Julius Katz & Sons, and Seaside Souvenirs)

Another sign shows a preview of the Sip and Savor Pass, along with a QR code to see the event menus in the Disneyland app.

An aqua menu shows all six Festival Marketplace food booths, along with several of the new and returning items available during the event. Check out the full list of the Festival of Holidays food and drinks here.

Festival of Holidays 2026 Sip and Savor Pass – $52 Regular Price, $49 for Magic Key Holders

This year, the Sip and Savor Pass includes six (6) digital coupons redeemable for select food and beverage offerings (excluding alcoholic beverages and souvenir items) at participating Festival Marketplaces and restaurant locations.

The Sip and Savor Pass itself is a large navy blue/black card decorated with Mickey and Minnie on the front. The duo is wearing colorful red, pink, yellow, and aqua outfits as they are surrounded by aqua stars, snowflakes, butterflies, and several Disney California Adventure icons. The gold-and-red Disney Festival of Holidays wordmark is at the top.

The back of the card provides more information about the Sip and Savor Pass, along with terms and conditions. At the bottom is a scannable barcode that guests can use to redeem their coupons.

The same navy and colorful icon design as the pass is used on the parts of the lanyards we could see. The Disneyland logo is printed in white on a red background, while a blue Magic Key logo is printed on a white background.

The Disney Festival of Holidays begins on November 13, 2026, and will run through January 6, 2027. A wristlet gift card featuring the Three Caballeros will also be available for purchase during the festival.

What are you most excited to try at the festival? Let us know on social media.

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