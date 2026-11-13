Disney Cruise Line is celebrating the holiday season at Disney Castaway Cay, where Christmas decor now welcomes guests to Disney’s private island.

Castaway Cay Christmas Decorations

Guests arriving at Castaway Cay are greeted by a tropical Christmas tree near the island’s Arrival Plaza, just beyond the cruise ship pier. Rather than traditional ornaments, the tree features sand-colored sea creatures, colorful tropical flowers, and other beach-inspired decorations. A red Mickey-shaped ornament serves as the tree topper.

The Castaway Cay entrance sign near the pier is draped in festive red poinsettia garland, accented by blue and white coral decorations. The combination of traditional Christmas colors and underwater elements reflects the island’s tropical holiday theme.

The “Welcome to Castaway Cay” sign in the arrival area is flanked by two oversized nautical wreaths. Instead of conventional holiday ornaments, the wreaths incorporate colorful buoys, fishing nets, a blue Mickey-shaped sand shovel, and other beach accessories.

Nearby, a pair of sand sculptures depicting a snowman-inspired couple offers another whimsical take on traditional Christmas decorations. The sandman and sandwoman stand hand in hand, dressed for a day at the beach rather than a snowy winter.

The Castaway Cay Post Office, located near the pier along the route from the ship to the island’s main attractions, has also received a holiday makeover. Festive garlands feature tropical flowers, fishing nets, letters addressed to Santa Claus, and other nautical decorations.

The functioning post office is a popular stop for guests hoping to mail postcards and letters bearing a special Castaway Cay postmark.

The pierside security checkpoint and Sandcastle Cabana Check-In area are both decorated with additional tropical Christmas garlands. Wrapped around the structure’s wooden support posts, the garlands incorporate colorful flowers, fishing nets, sea creatures, and other ocean-inspired ornaments.

Wreaths line the walkway near the pier, decorated with coral, colorful flowers, Santa faces, sea creatures, and other island-inspired ornaments.

More festive garlands decorate the wooden buildings and covered walkways around the island’s arrival area and tram stops. The decorations combine colorful tropical flowers, fishing rope, coral, and other nautical elements, maintaining the island’s distinctive beachside aesthetic.

At the Kargo Handling tram stop, a large Christmas wreath hangs above the building’s sign. The wreath features a woven crab at its center, surrounded by colorful tropical flowers and other nautical decorations.

Kargo Handling is the first tram stop guests encounter after disembarking their Disney Cruise Line ship. From here, guests can travel to the Scuttle’s Cove and Pelican Point tram stops, with connecting transportation available to the adults-only Serenity Bay beach.

Disney Castaway Cay is Disney Cruise Line’s private island destination in The Bahamas, located near Great Abaco Island. The island offers family and adults-only beaches, snorkeling, water sports, private cabanas, and other recreational activities.

Guests can learn more about the destination on the official Disney Cruise Line website.

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