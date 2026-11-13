Pre-sale tickets for Avengers: Doomsday have jumped worldwide following the finale of VisionQuest. Warning: Spoilers ahead for the VisionQuest finale.

Avengers: Doomsday Pre-Sale Tickets Jump

Multiple sources online have reported that Avengers: Doomsday has seen a significant increase in ticket sales in the two days following the premiere of VisionQuest’s final episode. In that period, the upcoming film has sold about 60,000 tickets just for the opening night domestic previews.

SPOILERS AHEAD: The surge in ticket sales seems to correlate with the VisionQuest finale post-credits reveal of Elizabeth Olsen returning as the Scarlet Witch for the film.

After the final credits rolled, viewers were brought back to when Scarlet Witch eliminated the Darkhold from every universe in the multiverse in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). It was there that she was seemingly crushed by a mountain.

However, fans got a look at Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), who lifted the rubble, and Scarlet Witch was brought back to life. "Scarlet Witch, awaken – your power will be mine," Doom said. The scene ends with Wanda opening her eyes and gasping.

END SPOILERS

Avengers: Doomsday has already reached movie ticket milestones, as it crossed $40 million in domestic pre-sales 100 days before its theater release, with Disney confirming a few days later that the movie actually passed $50 million in pre-sales.

Avengers: Doomsday

Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, return to direct. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is among the film's producers. A special look at the film was shown at D23 a few months ago.

In anticipation of the film's release, Marvel has an official ‘Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday' podcast on Disney+, co-hosted by Ms. Marvel herself.

Avengers: Doomsday releases in theaters on December 18, 2026, and will be available to watch in Infinity Vision, a premium large format theater certification. Fans in the U.K. can watch the film two days early. The runtime is 165 minutes (2 hours and 45 minutes).

Last month, Cinemark and AMC Theatres revealed the Doomsday-themed popcorn buckets and drink cups that will be available for purchase. Regal is offering an exclusive Magic: The Gathering Doctor Doom promotional card to eligible guests who see Avengers: Doomsday in Infinity Vision during opening weekend.

Avengers: Doomsday will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars, currently scheduled for December 17, 2027.

Watch the official trailer here:

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