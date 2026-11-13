CommuniCore Hall has received some festive touches ahead of the start of the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

CommuniCore Hall Holiday Decorations

CommuniCore Hall will once again house the Experimental Prototype Cookies of Tomorrow booth, a gingerbread version of Spaceship Earth, festival merchandise, and a Santa meet-and-greet.

While preparataions are underway inside the hall, we spotted a few signs of the coming holiday festival across the building’s entrances. Blue and silver garland decorates the main entrance to CommuniCore, while each door panel features vinyl designs featuring snowflakes and gold accents.

Signs on the windows in the center of the entrance list what guests can find inside CommuniCore during the festival: Santa, Experimental Prototype Cookies of Tomorrow, and a gingerbread Spaceship Earth.

The opposite entrance to CommuniCore Hall features identical window decorations and signage; however, it appears that garlands were not yet installed on this side during our visit.

The Experimental Prototype Cookies of Tomorrow booth is one of the stops on the Holiday Cookie Stroll, with its Spaceship Earth Tile Gingerbread Triangle serving as a featured stroll cookie. See the full list of cookies on this year’s Holiday Cookie Stroll at the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

There are many other returning and new items coming to this year’s festival. Check out the full list of menu items available at the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

The 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays runs from November 27 through December 30. Guests can participate in the Holiday Cookie Stroll throughout the entirety of the festival.

You can get a sense of what to expect from this year’s CommuniCore holiday offerings from our coverage during the 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays on YouTube.

What are you looking forward to at this year’s festival? Let us know on social media!

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