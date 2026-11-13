The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered a ground stop for all airports nationwide, including the Orlando International Airport (MCO).

FAA Orders Nationwide Ground Stop

The FAA said that it was halting all departing flights today “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

According to the advisory from the FAA, all aircraft operators were told “by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center” that airports were ground stopped and all departing traffic should remain grounded “until further notice.”

“Inbound flights will be managed on a case by case basis,” the alert stated.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that “FAA technicians are investigating the issue” and “We will provide immediate updates as we have them.”

Nationwide ground stops are incredibly rare. The last time there was a nationwide ground stop was in January of 2023 when a pilot notification system went down. Prior to that was after the September 11, 2001 attacks, where all civilian air traffic across U.S. airspace was halted and airborne planes were ordered to land at the nearest available airports.

Parts of the FAA website also appear to be experiencing technical difficulties.

We will continue to update as we receive more information about this situation.

Will the ground stop impact your travel plans? Let us know on social media.

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